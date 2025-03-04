Atome partners OceanBase database solution to power secure, high-performance growth

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OceanBase, a leading provider of multi-cloud distributed database systems, today announced a collaboration with Atome, Southeast Asia’s largest buy-now-pay-later provider and a comprehensive provider of digital financial services, to enhance its backend infrastructure to drive higher performance, scalability, and security.

As Atome continues its rapid growth into a leading digital financial services platform across multiple markets, upgrading its backend data infrastructure is critical to supporting millions of transactions per second while ensuring a seamless, secure, and efficient user experience. Integrating OceanBase’s high-performance distributed database solutions will allow Atome to boost business performance while maintaining real-time availability and scalability, financial-grade data compliance and consistence, as well as infrastructure cost efficiency.

“This partnership strengthens our technical foundation to match our rapid business growth. As we scale, it’s crucial to anticipate future business needs and OceanBase’s solutions will allow us to scale efficiently while ensuring consistent delivery of seamless and secure user experiences and services to our customers, merchants and partners,” said Chang Zhao, Chief Technology Officer, Atome.

“As database continues to evolve, OceanBase is dedicated to exploring innovative technologies that can simplify database management for customers across various sectors,” said Charlie Yang, Chief Technology Officer of OceanBase. “Our commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Atome’s vision. Through this collaboration, we are excited to support Atome in modernizing its database system and enhancing technical capabilities to manage its rapid business growth. Together, we will further explore innovations and best practices in Singapore and across the region to elevate database performance and security standards for the industry.”

As a high-performance, scalable distributed database, OceanBase supports hybrid transaction/analytical processing (HTAP) and offers robust data consistency, high availability, and compatibility with SQL. OceanBase has successfully assisted over 2,000 customers worldwide in upgrading their database systems, operating across 80 availability zones in more than 30 geographic regions worldwide on major global cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud. OceanBase was also recognized with an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems.

About Atome

Atome is Southeast Asia’s largest buy now pay later platform and a comprehensive provider of digital financial services. Atome’s market leadership is backed by institutional funding partners including Standard Chartered, HSBC, Bank Jago, DBS Bank, SMBC, BlackRock, Evolution X Capital, InnoVen Capital and many others. Atome Financial is part of Singapore-headquartered Advance Intelligence Group, which is backed by top tier investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Warburg Pincus, Northstar, and Singapore-based global investor EDBI.

About OceanBase

OceanBase is a distributed database launched in 2010. OceanBase’s strengths over alternative solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost effectiveness, elastic scalability, and high compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It enables transactions and analytical queries with just one set of data engines, empowering real-time business intelligence.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.oceanbase.com/