Auden Techno Corp. Unveils 6G NTN & O-RAN Innovations at MWC 2025

TAIPEI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading the Satellite-Terrestrial Convergence with First-of-Its-Kind Technologies

As the global race toward 6G and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) intensifies, Auden Techno Corp. (3138-TW) is stepping up with breakthrough advancements in O-RAN high-power radio units (RU), next-generation satellite terminals, and cutting-edge NTN solutions.

At MWC 2025, the company will showcase industry-first technologies designed to reshape satellite and terrestrial communication. Attendees can experience these innovations at Hall 5, 5L31MR (Meeting Room) and 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion).

Satellite Communication Is No Longer a Future Vision—It’s Happening Now

The shift from 5G to 6G is accelerating as 3GPP’s Release 17 and 18 bring satellite connectivity into mainstream telecom standards. The industry is moving toward:

Direct-to-device (D2D) satellite communication, eliminating the need for bulky ground stations

Software-defined satellites (SDS), unlocking real-time reconfiguration and flexibility

Next-generation flat-panel antennas, seamlessly bridging LEO, MEO, and GEO networks

With four decades of RF and antenna expertise, Auden is at the forefront of this transformation, pioneering compact, high-efficiency User Terminal (UT) solutions that reduce cost, size, and power consumption. Leveraging Taiwan’s semiconductor and ICT leadership, Auden is accelerating the adoption of ESA (Electronically Steered Antennas) for global-scale satellite connectivity.

What’s New at MWC 2025? Industry-First Innovations That Matter

Auden’s latest developments are designed for real-world impact, addressing key industry challenges in power efficiency, integration, and performance:

Polaris ORU Series – The world’s first wideband (3.3–3.8 GHz) high-power ORU, built with a single PA IC per chain, delivering unmatched linearity and energy efficiency.

Polaris Lite – A compact OTIC-compliant 1W ORU powered by an advanced SoC. Polaris Pro – A high-power ORU/ISC, utilizing Xilinx technology for superior signal processing. FR2-to-FR3 Array Modules – The next evolution in spectrum agility, featuring integrated UDC and MCU to enable dynamic spectrum sensing for next-gen frequency applications.

World’s First 4T4R Dual-Polarization Rack-Mount UDC – Covering 8 GHz to 15 GHz, this high-performance unit simplifies complex test environments, providing greater flexibility for next-gen wireless and satellite communication development.

Small-Form-Factor RIS – ECHO, featuring an app-adjustable intake and outtake angle to extend FR2 and FR3 signals while mitigating obstacles for seamless connectivity. ECHO also supports ISAC (Integrated Sensing and Communication), enabling smarter and more adaptive 6G networks.

World’s Smallest & Lightest VSAT IoT Flat-Panel UT – Built for efficiency, this ESA-powered UT is optimized with BFIC and independent PA/LNA architecture, reducing IC count and solving SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) challenges.

Auray Automatic RIC Testing – A groundbreaking platform that streamlines xAPP and rAPP validation, accelerating O-RAN RIC development and deployment.

Meet the Future at MWC 2025

The convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks is no longer a theoretical concept—it’s happening now. Auden Techno Corp. is leading the charge, creating a seamless, high-performance ecosystem for the 6G era.

Experience Auden’s industry-first solutions at MWC 2025:

Hall 5, 5L31MR (Meeting Room) and 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion)

For more information, visit: https://www.auden.com.tw/en/contact-us/