Bitget x AB Carnival: Share 235,502,000 $AB Worth $3.5 Million

By Advertorial Desk

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the listing of $AB, Bitget (bitget.com) and AB DAO have launched the PoolX & CandyBomb dual airdrop event, rewarding BGB, BTC, ETH holders as well as deposit and trading participants. Tens of thousands of users will have the chance to win a total of 235,502,000 $AB, valued at over $3.5 million.

Event 1: PoolX – Stake BTC, ETH, and BGB to Earn AB Rewards
Total Prize Pool: 165,607,000 AB
Eligible Assets for Staking: BTC, ETH, BGB
Details & Participation: https://x.com/bitgetglobal/status/1896502057533837423 

Event 2: CandyBomb – Deposit & Trade $AB to Earn Airdrop Rewards
Total Prize Pool: 69,895,000 AB
How to Participate: Deposit or trade $AB to qualify for the airdrop
Details & Participation: https://x.com/bitgetglobal/status/1896504574053429395 

Click the links above to participate or share this airdrop event and invite more users to join the AB DAO ecosystem.

