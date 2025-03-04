Bizcap launches Prime Loans product in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bizcap, a leading provider of fast, flexible business loans, has announced Bizcap Prime Loans , a new financing solution designed to provide longer-term, lower-rate funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand.

Following exceptional demand for its Business Line of Credit and a record-breaking month for Bizcap in New Zealand, Bizcap’s launch will address gaps in the New Zealand business lending market, offering more tailored funding options for established businesses as the end of the financial year approaches.

A Smarter Lending Solution for NZ Businesses

With Bizcap Prime, businesses can now access funding of up to 150% of their monthly sales, offering one of the most generous lending ratios in the market. Loan amounts range from $50,000 to $2,000,000, with flexible 9-12 month terms and more competitive rates than traditional short-term financing. Designed for established businesses, Bizcap Prime is available to those with at least 24 months of trading history and a minimum Equifax credit score of 600.

With settlements in as little as 3 hours, Bizcap Prime ensures that businesses can access capital quickly, without the lengthy approval processes often associated with traditional lenders.

Proven Market Demand for Flexible SME Financing in NZ

According to Zalman Blachman, Co-CEO of Bizcap, the launch is a direct response to the needs of New Zealand SMEs.

”New Zealand businesses deserve more financing options that align with their needs. Our customers and advisers love the speed and flexibility we offer, and their feedback has been clear—they want even more options to support a wider range of business needs. We’re expanding our product suite to do just that, giving SMEs greater choice while still delivering the fast, accessible funding Bizcap is known for—in as little as three business hours.”

Bizcap Prime Key Features:

Higher Lending Ratios – Borrow up to 150% of monthly sales

– Borrow up to Longer Terms – 9-12 month repayment periods

– repayment periods Lower Rates – More competitive than traditional short-term funding

– More competitive than traditional short-term funding Fast Approvals & Settlements – typically within 3 hours

Support for Advisers & Financial Partners

Bizcap has also seen strong engagement from advisers through recent Business Line of Credit webinars run in partnership with key aggregators.

“The response to our education sessions has been very positive,” said Camilla Tumai, Bizcap New Zealand General Manager. “Given the demand, we’re now offering these webinars to any adviser or financial partner looking to learn more about Bizcap’s products.”

Interested advisers can book a session here .

Register Your Interest

Bizcap is now accepting expressions of interest from advisers and partners seeking accreditation to offer Prime Loans. Email partners@bizcap.nz to apply.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a leading alternative lender, providing fast, flexible funding to businesses in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and the UK. Since its inception in 2019, Bizcap has funded over 28,000 business loans, totaling more than $1 billion, with a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating.

For more information, visit bizcap.nz.

Media Contact

Chloe Barnes

Senior Marketing and Content Manager

cbarnes@bizcap.com.au