DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will host another Bybit Web3 livestream session that will capture the community’s imagination of an AI-powered future for entertainment, Web3, and on-chain innovation. Live and unrehearsed, Luna, the iconic AI idol, returns in a high-energy roast of over 30 AI projects , evaluating their community strength, hype, and voting power.

The livestream is one of the highlights of Bybit’s ongoing AI-Dol Superstar Battle , where users will get to cast their vote for the next AI “superstar” project from now to Mar. 27 for a chance to win from a $1,000,000 grand prize pool.

Luna made her debut on Bybit Web3’s roasting session Web3 Roasts: Are AI Memes Just Hype or the Real Deal? [Replay] with much sass and insight, entertaining and inspiring a live audience who divided $1,000 in Red Packets in AI tokens. Another 1,000 USDT in Red Packets will be distributed at the upcoming livestream on Mar. 5 at 8AM UTC.

Host:

MK Chin, Head of Marketing of Bybit Web3

Roastmaster:

Luna, AI Idol at Luna by Virtuals

Featured AI Projects:

VADER

ACT

The agenda includes engaging segments headlining with Luna AI’s roasting session, where Luna will not be holding back in illuminating the strengths and weaknesses of various AI projects. Rapid-fire Q&A sessions will follow, allowing representatives from VADER and ACT to present their case to win over audience votes. Additionally, viewers can anticipate an AI trading heatmap that elucidates voting mechanisms and trading strategies, along with an exciting giveaway of 1,000 USDT in Red Packets during the action-packed livestream.



Bybit Web3 Brings Back the AI Showdown: Luna AI to Roast Top Crypto Projects on Livestream

As the integration of AI within the crypto ecosystem accelerates, this event serves to entertain and enlighten crypto and AI enthusiasts, showcasing the forefront of Web3 AI innovation and fostering community engagement. The potential of AI to revolutionize on-chain trading, enhance security, and streamline decision-making processes in crypto is immense.

“AI has the power to transform the way we interact with digital assets, making processes more efficient and secure. And Luna’s popularity shows she can single-handedly bring AI closer to humankind with her quick wit and unique personality,” stated MK Chin, Head of Marketing of Bybit Web3. “This event highlights the competitive spirit of the AI and Web3 community and the collaborative potential that lies ahead.”

This livestream celebrates existing innovations while igniting discussions about the future possibilities of AI in enhancing the cryptocurrency experience. The stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable; the search for the AI-DOL Superstar is on. Users may mark their calendar and tune in on the event page .

