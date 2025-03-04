Comviva Launches Next Gen MobiLytix Rewards to Deliver AI-led SaaS Loyalty Platform

– Powered by AWS’ secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, the end-to-end solution enables CSPs, Retail, and BFSI to drive reward-based promotions and loyalty programs

– Delivers personalized reward recommendations and tailored communications based on individual customer behaviors that drive customer engagement.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the launch of MobiLytix™ Rewards 5.0, a unified AI-driven SaaS Loyalty Platform, which accelerates the application of AI for loyalty and enables seamless execution of loyalty programs with gamification and personalization across digital channels. MobiLytix™ Rewards is an end-to-end solution for CSPs, Retail and BFSI to deliver reward-based promotions and loyalty programs to consumers, enterprises, and employees.

The new-age SaaS loyalty platform offers a dynamic, data-driven approach with seamless integration across web, mobile, and in-store channels, building lasting customer relationships. The platform serves as a powerful tool for fostering customer retention and driving revenue growth. Built on AWS’ secure and flexible cloud infrastructure, the platform will ensure data security and privacy, providing transparency and trust in the loyalty program’s transactions and customer interactions.

The MobiLytix™ Rewards platform enables tailored programs offering real time points, instant rewards, dynamic tier configuration, multiple wallets, gamification, robust dashboards, flexible reporting, and rewards across many categories. This is an industry agnostic platform that caters to simple and complex use cases across the customer lifecycle; acquisition, engagement, retention and brand advocacy.

Amit Sanyal, EVP & COO, Martech Solutions at Comviva, said, “We are proud to unveil our Next Gen MobiLytix Rewards, a game-changing solution that leverages advanced AI capabilities to transform the loyalty landscape. This launch underscores our commitment to providing clients with state-of-the-art tools that drive customer engagement and create meaningful, personalized experiences. By integrating AWS cloud infrastructure, MobiLytix Rewards 5.0 ensures a robust and scalable platform for fostering deep customer relationships globally.”

Commenting on the success of its loyalty program, Michael Wright, CEO of Gourmet Food Stores, Egypt, said, “We introduced a strategically designed, dynamic tiered loyalty program powered by Comviva’s MobiLytix Rewards and hosted on AWS Cloud, delivering exceptional results. By offering hyper-personalized experiences and enhanced value, the program has strengthened customer engagement, elevated brand perception, and driven significant revenue growth.”

Comviva was recently named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSPs Customer and Business Operations report. Comviva’s vision is to revolutionize the telecommunications industry by harnessing the transformative power of AI and Generative AI. With AI use cases across its MobiLytix™ solutions, Comviva is enabling businesses to create, manage, and deliver real-time personalization and contextualized customer experiences.

The MobiLytix™ Rewards platform currently serves over 120 million end customers, with a vast global rewards catalog spanning over 10 million items. The platform is deployed across 15 countries and issues more than 8 billion reward points weekly, marking its global impact and reach.