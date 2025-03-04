Create the AI Future: TECNO Unveils Next-Gen AI Ecosystem at MWC Barcelona 2025

TECNO will showcase its cutting-edge AI ecosystem, delivering practical AI solutions tailored for emerging markets. Highlights include the debut of the CAMON 40 imaging flagship smartphone, next-generation AI laptops, groundbreaking AI glasses, AI-powered earphones, innovative AI smartwatches and conceptual futuristic technologies.

Visit TECNO at Booth 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via , to experience the future of AI-driven innovation.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative AI-driven technology brand TECNO is excited to announce its participation at MWC Barcelona 2025, March 3-6, showcasing how it is unlocking the potential of AI technologies. TECNO’s show theme of “Create the AI Future” highlights how the brand is empowering users through AI innovation, realizing practical applications of AI, and creating AI-enhanced futures for users in emerging markets.

For the first time, TECNO is demonstrating how its practical TECNO AI is now applied throughout its interconnected AI ecosystem, connecting not just smartphones, but also AI glasses, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and earphones. This ecosystem is freshly upgraded at MWC 2025 with the launch of its latest CAMON 40 Series flagship imaging smartphone, debut AI Glasses, MEGABOOK S14 laptop, AI smartwatch and earphones. TECNO will also showcase groundbreaking technologies and concepts, including materials, concept smartphones, imaging technologies and software innovations, plus the updated Universal Tone, as well as many of its popular products. Attendees will be able to witness TECNO’s “Create the AI Future” at booth 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.



“We’re delighted to showcase how TECNO is enriching experiences for users in emerging markets through practical AI this year,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. “By focusing on AI, TECNO is placing itself at the forefront of a new dawn of possibilities, stopping at nothing to create an ecosystem that elevates the daily lives of consumers and pushes the boundaries to create a more equitable future for users across the globe.”

Futuristic AI Ecosystem Experiences Powered by TECNO AI

TECNO’s AI Ecosystem, including the CAMON 40 Series smartphone, MEGABOOK S14 laptop, TECNO AI Glasses Series, and many more, will be on display in the AI Room experience zone at TECNO’s booth. Here, attendees can experience how the interconnected ecosystem empowered by TECNO AI delivers comprehensive, customized AI experiences that cover all user scenarios. Visitors can also enjoy the TECNO AI One-Click Old Photo Restoration on the interactive AI screen at the booth, bringing old photos back to life, restoring low-res scenery shots and transforming static portraits into vibrant, interactive animations.



CAMON 40 Series Smartphone: An AI-enhanced Evolution of Snap Photography

Set to be officially unveiled at the TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch event on day 2 of MWC Barcelona 2025, the CAMON 40 Series is TECNO’s latest flagship imaging device. The series offers innovative imaging features such as One-Tap FlashSnap, a dynamic image capture function to help users shoot fast-moving moments with greater speed and clarity, plus TECNO AI functions offering improved efficiency and convenience in daily life.

TECNO is also showcasing its other outstanding smartphones at MWC 2025, including the iconic SPARK 30 Series TRANSFORMERS Edition, as well as the PHANTOM V2 Flip 5G and PHANTOM V2 Fold 5G. Launched in 2024, these two advanced foldables deliver exceptional usability and style together with powerful AI enhancements.

TECNO AI Glasses Series and MEGABOOK S14: Elevating Creativity, Productivity and Efficiency with Practical AI

As well as the CAMON 40 Series, TECNO will unveil two more innovations – its debut TECNO AI Glasses and an outstanding new MEGABOOK S14 laptop – which will all be launched at TECNO AI Ecosystem Product Launch on day 2 of MWC Barcelona 2025. TECNO is taking its TECNO AI integration beyond smartphones, pioneering the application of genuinely useful and user-friendly AI, creating a better AI future for users in emerging markets across the world.

The debut of the TECNO AI Glasses Series underscores TECNO’s commitment to continuous innovation, bringing the most futuristic technologies to global consumers. More than just stylish eyewear, the series is set to bring smartphone-grade imaging to AI Glasses with the industry’s most advanced AI Glasses image capture, while the TECNO AI Glasses Pro features an innovative AR display.

TECNO’s latest flagship laptop, the MEGABOOK S14, is the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop with a 2.8K OLED display. Despite its incredibly compact design, it is packed full of powerful and useful TECNO AI-enhanced functions, including the Ella AI Voice Assistant, combining exceptional portability with advanced AI technologies to elevate on-the-go productivity, creativity and efficiency.

Besides these launch event products, TECNO is also showcasing two brand-new laptops – the MEGABOOK K15S and MEGABOOK T14 Air – plus the new True 2 earbuds and TECNO Watch GT 1, all featuring powerful TECNO AI functions.

Futuristic Concepts and Groundbreaking Innovations

TECNO is also showcasing a range of boundary-pushing concept devices, advanced technologies and revolutionary materials. This includes the SPARK Slim ultra-thin concept smartphone, a breakthrough concept creating the industry’s slimmest device with a 5000mAh+ battery. This technology ensures sleekness without compromising on powerful performance and is set to lead the way in the next wave of ultra-thin smartphone design.

The TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate 2, an ultra-thin tri-fold concept smartphone that reimagines the large-screen experience in a pocket-sized device, is also on show. First unveiled in August 2024, the physical prototype is now on display for the first time ever at MWC Barcelona 2025.

As for innovative design development, TECNO is showcasing Starry Optical Fiber for the first time. Unveiled in January, the industry-first breakthrough technology combines ultra-fine optical fibers with mini-LED lights which are integrated into a smartphone battery cover to produce a sparkling starry effect. This technology will be showcased on the new PHANTOM V Fold2 5G Space Expedition Version concept – the industry’s first foldable smartphone with satellite communication and made with a Moondust Fiber material.

Attendees will also be able to delve into TECNO’s latest imaging innovations at the show, including the updated Universal Tone Technology. The pioneering inclusive imaging technology’s update includes an upgraded color card now featuring 372 patches and enhancements to the Multi-Skin Tone Color Restoration Engine, allowing even more accurate representations of humanity’s diverse skin tones.

TECNO’s EVS Dynamic Snapshot and Tap Any Zoom Dual Prism Telephoto, two innovative imaging technologies, are also showcased. These technologies were first unveiled in December at Future Lens, TECNO’s annual flagship imaging event for media and industry experts.

Besides all of these, attendees can discover even more innovations at TECNO’s booth – including UltraLink ultra-long wireless communication distance, the world’s only Display Electronic Slurry Technology capable of video playback, industry-first Multi-colored Glass Fiber, Photochromic Cellulose Acetate Color, a Coconut Coir back cover and more.

Award-winning AIoT Favorites

The TIME Best Inventions of 2024-listed TECNO Pocket Go, the industry’s first combined AR glasses and Windows gaming handheld set, as well as the award-winning MEGA Mini Gaming G1 PC and the Dynamic 1 robotic dog are also on show for attendees to experience firsthand.

Since its first MWC appearance in 2023, TECNO has continually transformed mobile experiences, helping users in emerging markets reach new levels of creativity, productivity and efficiency. At MWC Barcelona 2025, TECNO is demonstrating how it is creating an AI future for all, ensuring AI technologies are practical, useful and accessible, so that everyone can be empowered in the era of AI.