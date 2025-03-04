CTF Life is the Sole Diamond Sponsor of Kai Tak Sports Park Grand Opening Ceremony Celebrates Historic Moment with Hong Kong

Ellick Tsui, Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life (second from the right), together with the company’s management, celebrates the historic moment at CTF Life’s suite at KTSP.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2025 –proudly announces to be the sole Diamond Sponsor of the highly anticipated Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) Grand Opening Ceremony, cementing its appointment as the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP. CTF Life celebrated this historic moment at the main stadium alongside its customers, Life Planners, partners, staff and their families. The deepened partnership with KTSP underscores the company’s robust financial strengths and commitment to supporting the Hong Kong SAR Government in promoting local culture, sports, and tourism, creating value beyond sportsmanship.

Man Kit IP, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said: “As the exclusive Founding Insurance Partner of KTSP and the proud Diamond Sponsor of its opening ceremony, we are truly making history with this significant milestone for both Hong Kong and CTF Life. Our collaboration with KTSP across multiple areas empowers local athletes and performers to unlock their full potential at Hong Kong’s largest integrated sports and entertainment landmark. The partnership will not only bring in world-class international events but also champion the ‘Sports for All’ culture, thus delivering exceptional and diverse experiences for our customers, fulfilling our promise to create value beyond insurance.”

CTF Life’s brand presence across the main stadium during the ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, CTF Life’s brand was prominently displayed in the main stadium, making a strong impression on the live audience, TV viewers and across various platforms. The company had earlier announced its title sponsorship of the “Fencing Plus” Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative, aimed at nurturing a new generation of elite fencing athletes representing Hong Kong and helping them unleash their potential to become world champions. Registration will open later this month, and parents can enrol their children by joining the CTF Life * CIRCLE membership programme.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the diverse conglomerate of the Cheng family (“Chow Tai Fook Group” or “the Group”) to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.