DeepQure Advances Global Clinical Trials for Innovative RDN Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Breaking Barriers in Hypertension Treatment

DeepQure Inc., a pioneering medical device startup, is revolutionizing the treatment of resistant hypertension with its innovative extravascular (laparoscopic approach) renal denervation (RDN) device, HyperQureTM. Unlike traditional catheter-based RDN systems, HyperQureTM employs a novel approach to achieve more effective and precise sympathetic nerve ablation, minimizing the limitations of existing technologies.

Significant Progress in Global Clinical Trials

DeepQure is actively conducting clinical trials in both South Korea and the United States, demonstrating promising results. In South Korea, seven patients have undergone the procedure, showing meaningful reductions in blood pressure without any adverse events during- or post-operation. The company aims to complete enrollment for its Korean clinical trial within the first quarter of 2025.

In the United States, DeepQure successfully completed its first clinical case on January 17, 2025, at the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine). The procedure, performed by Dr. Pengbo Jiang, yielded significant blood pressure reductions one month after the operation with no reported complications. The next patient is scheduled for treatment in March, with additional IRB approvals secured from prestigious institutions, including Mayo Clinic and Stanford University.

DeepQure’s U.S. clinical trial spans six leading university hospitals, with Institutional Review Board (IRB) approvals finalized. The company plans to enroll 15 patients in the first half of 2025, with the ultimate goal of initiating a pivotal study by year-end to establish the safety and efficacy of HyperQureTM.

Expanding Indications: Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Treatment

Beyond hypertension, DeepQure is expanding its RDN technology to address atrial fibrillation (Afib), one of the most common cardiac arrhythmias. The company has submitted an application to South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) to initiate clinical trials for Afib treatment.

Currently, Pulmonary Vein Isolation (PVI) is the standard treatment for Afib, but its major drawback is a high recurrence rate of approximately 30-50%. DeepQure’s RDN technology is expected to enhance the effectiveness of PVI procedures by reducing recurrence rates, offering a breakthrough solution in a field where drug therapy has shown limited success.

Shaping the Future of Cardiovascular Care

With its pioneering technology, strong clinical momentum, and expansion into new indications, DeepQure is positioning itself as a leader in the medical device industry. As the global RDN market is projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2024 to $10.3 billion by 2031 (CAGR 34.4%), DeepQure’s innovations stand at the forefront of next-generation hypertension and cardiac arrhythmia treatments.

As the company continues to advance its clinical programs and regulatory milestones, DeepQure remains committed to setting a new standard in cardiovascular intervention, bringing life-changing solutions to patients worldwide.

Contact: gwnoh@deepqure.com