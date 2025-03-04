Demure with Allure: ATEN Unveils Game-Changing 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with Support for Up to 8K and 4K120Hz Display

With a sleek design, effortlessly expand to 11 devices via a single USB-C cable and unlock the full potential of your workstation.

TAIPEI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ATEN International, the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, proudly announces the launch of the UH3240 11-in-1 USB-C Multiport Dock with Power Pass-Through, designed to enhance connectivity and boost productivity for hybrid workstations. Featuring a sleek, premium design, the UH3240 offers 11 essential ports, including 2x HDMI, 2x USB-C 3.2, 3x USB Type-A, 1x SD, 1x Micro SD, 1x Ethernet, and 1x audio jack, providing a seamless upgrade for any setup. It supports impressive resolutions of up to 8K on a single monitor or TV, and 4K on dual screens, making it ideal for office professionals and content creators—such as video editors and music producers—who benefit from its SD card slot, high-speed USB transfers, and HDMI output for multitasking. Combining functionality, performance, and aesthetic appeal, the UH3240 is the ultimate all-in-one solution for modern workstations.

ATEN UH3240 combines multiple functionalities in a lightweight, compact dock with an aesthetically pleasing design and a 40cm USB-C cable—the longest in its class—offering maximum flexibility and convenience for modern workstations. It enables device charging of up to 100W while offering USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliance with data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps. Designed to empower productivity, the UH3240 supports dual-screen extension or mirroring with resolutions up to 4K, or a single-screen display at 4K120Hz, delivering higher refresh rates perfect for gaming and entertainment requirements.

The resourceful ATEN UH3240 is packed with functions required for the fast-paced demands of urban professionals. It is Thunderbolt™ (USB-C) compatible, supports Apple M1/M2/M3 chips, and features an easy plug-and-play design compatible with major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android. The ATEN UH3240 allows users to connect a USB-C host and dual 4K monitors, giving them the flexibility to master their workstation with enhanced functionality and streamlined workflows.

ATEN Game-Changing 11-in-1 multiport dock delivers:

Comprehensive Connectivity: 11 essential ports: 2x HDMI, 2x USB-C (1 for power delivery & 1 for data transmission), 3x USB Type-A, 1x SD, 1x Micro SD, 1x Ethernet, and 1x audio jack.

11 essential ports: 2x HDMI, 2x USB-C (1 for power delivery & 1 for data transmission), 3x USB Type-A, 1x SD, 1x Micro SD, 1x Ethernet, and 1x audio jack. High-Resolution Display Support: Supports up to 8K & 4K120Hz for single video output or 4K for dual video outputs.

Supports up to & 4K120Hz for single video output or 4K for dual video outputs. Powerful Charging Capabilities: USB PD 3.0 support for charging up to 100W via USB-C PD power adapter, compatible with PD profiles of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, and 20V.

USB PD 3.0 support for charging up to 100W via USB-C PD power adapter, compatible with PD profiles of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, and 20V. High-Speed Data Transfers: USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliance with data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliance with data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps. Broad Device Compatibility: Plug-and-play functionality with support for all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Plug-and-play functionality with support for all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android. Advanced Technology Integration: Compatible with Thunderbolt™ technology (USB-C) and Apple M1, M2, and M3 chips for seamless performance.

Nicholas Lin, Senior Vice President of ATEN, shared, “We are thrilled to debut our UH3240 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, a feature-packed docking solution in our USB peripherals product line. In today’s dynamic work environment, versatility and efficiency are key. The ATEN UH3240 provides creative professionals, office professionals, and remote employees with the ultimate solution to significantly enhance productivity.”

To learn more about the ATEN UH3240 11-in-1 USB-C Multiport Dock with Power Pass-Through, please visit: https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-solutions/docks-and-switches/uh3240/?utm_source=Press_Release&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=UH3240_productpage

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering more than 1,000 integrated KVM, professional AV, USB, racks and intelligent power products, ATEN enables easy connection, management, and optimization of AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting, media, and transportation environments. With over 650 issued international patents, ATEN’s global R&D team continuously produces innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

