Diamond Verification Device, DiamondProof, Lands In Retail Stores For The First Time

The device, developed by De Beers Group, rapidly and reliably distinguishes natural diamonds from non-natural diamonds, such as laboratory-grown diamonds and diamond simulants, helping to underpin consumer confidence

DiamondProof detects unique characteristics found only in natural diamonds, which formed deep within the Earth billions of years ago. In contrast, LGDs are grown under entirely different conditions in an accelerated process which takes just a few weeks. DiamondProof is able to detect the distinct chemical compositions of natural diamonds, which differ from LGDs, allowing for precise identification of natural diamonds. Early adopters of DiamondProof include some of the largest jewellery retailers in the U.S. The device will also be available in a number of independent retail outlets to ensure this technology reaches consumers in a variety of retail environments. The first DiamondProof prototype instrument was unveiled at the JCK show in Las Vegas in June 2024 and has been developed to rapidly and easily screen both loose diamonds and those set in jewellery. With a zero percent 'false positive rate*,' the device will never mistake a lab-grown diamond as a natural diamond and delivers results within seconds. Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, said: "Natural diamonds and LGDs are two fundamentally different products. Natural diamonds are rare, one-of-a-kind miracles of nature that come to us from the earth through heat, pressure and time. This incredible journey is what makes them the ultimate marker of life's most profound emotional moments. Consumers should be able to have confidence in such a meaningful purchase, and DiamondProof allows retailers to offer them greater peace of mind. We are in a new era of transparency at retail, and customers deserve to know what they are buying." Sarandos Gouvelis, SVP, Pricing, Product and Technology Development at De Beers Group said: "By rapidly and reliably identifying whether a diamond is natural, DiamondProof is instrumental in enhancing consumer confidence in natural diamond purchases. Consumers deserve clarity and having DiamondProof available in retail settings helps them make informed decisions, while appreciating the unique value and story behind each natural diamond. With decades of leadership in synthetic detection technology, we are committed to providing the level of transparency that consumers expect."

The first batch of DiamondProof devices has been distributed to retailers in the U.S., with after-sales support and servicing available in country. The devices are available for purchase from now, with production scheduled to ramp up to meet the demand of retailers in other markets into next year.

For more information, email dvisales@debeersgroup.com. Information about De Beers’ full suite of diamond verification instruments is available here.

*By leveraging technology similar to that used in De Beers' SynthDetect instrument, the vast majority of natural diamonds will pass DiamondProof without requiring referral for further testing, with less than 1% needing additional evaluation. This advanced technology also ensures a 0% false positive rate for natural diamonds, guaranteeing that no synthetic diamonds will be mistakenly identified as natural.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group’s strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneeringsolutionssuch as diamond sourcingandtraceabilityinitiatives TracrandGemFair.De BeersGroup also provides leadingservicesandtechnology to the diamond industryin the formof education andlaboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to ‘Building Forever,‘ a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

Further information on the full range of De Beers’ verification instruments is available here – https://verification.debeersgroup.com/