Driving Financial Empowerment: QNET’s Global Expansion of the FinGreen Initiative

HONG KONG, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Wellness and lifestyle direct selling company QNET’s flagship financial literacy initiative, FinGreen, has been recognised at the prestigious Stevie® Awards, reinforcing its commitment to empowering underserved communities with essential financial knowledge. Since its launch in 2021, FinGreen has equipped more than 3,100 individuals in Nigeria, Ghana, and Turkey with critical money management skills, fostering financial independence and economic resilience.



This latest accolade adds to FinGreen’s growing list of recognitions, including a Silver Stevie® at the 11th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and a Gold at the 2023 MarCom Awards underscoring its tangible impact on financial literacy. As QNET continues its mission to promote financial education, FinGreen remains a catalyst for financial inclusion and sustainable development.

“Financial literacy is not a privilege; it’s a fundamental life skill,” says Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer at QNET. “Through FinGreen, we are equipping youth and women with the knowledge to take control of their financial futures. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering financial resilience and making a lasting impact in underserved communities.”

FinGreen: A Sustainable Approach to Financial Empowerment

FinGreen’s long-term impact is built on three core pillars:

Assess: Partnering with local organisations and financial experts to design training tailored to community needs. Train: Providing practical, interactive sessions with a focus on peer-to-peer learning. Advocate: Encouraging participants to become financial literacy ambassadors, spreading knowledge within their communities.

Through strategic collaborations with NGOs like Financial Literacy for All (Nigeria), KEDV (Turkey), and J.A. Abrahams & Co. (Ghana), along with financial experts and educators, FinGreen has helped individuals develop better saving habits, manage debt effectively, and improve their overall financial well-being.

For many participants, FinGreen has been transformative.

“Before FinGreen, I thought saving money required large sums,” shares Victor Mfe Awar, a 23-year-old student from Nigeria. “Now, I understand that even small steps can make a big difference. This program has changed the way I plan for my future.”

In Ghana, Ahlam Suhiyini Abdul-Rauf, a 28-year-old entrepreneur, credits the initiative with fostering a culture of saving within her household, while in Turkey, Medina Kaynak, an accountant, highlights its practical benefits. “FinGreen has been a game-changer for me. It taught me how to budget effectively and track my expenses in a way that finally makes sense.”

Their experiences illustrate FinGreen’s growing impact in equipping individuals with the financial skills needed to navigate their futures with confidence.

QNET’s 2025 Call to Action: Together We Rise

Under its 2025 theme, “Together We Rise,” QNET continues its commitment to expanding financial education and empowering individuals worldwide. Through FinGreen, QNET is ensuring that financial literacy becomes a powerful tool for sustainable growth and resilience in underserved communities.

