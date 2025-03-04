DTA Showcases Taiwan’s Innovation & Sustainability at Venture Café Global Gathering 2025, Tokyo

TOKYO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan’s thriving startup ecosystem took center stage at Venture Café Global Gathering 2025, where the Digital Transformation Association (DTA) highlighted Taiwan’s leadership in sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation. Supported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and industrial leaders, this premier global event brought together over 1,000 innovators, startups, policymakers, and academic and industry leaders from more than 80 countries to foster collaboration and cross-border partnerships.



DTA Chairman Jen-Ran Chen (sixth from the left), the Managing Partner of GRC Fund (fifth from the left), and a delegation of Taiwanese startups visit Venture Café Tokyo at CIC Tokyo

DTA Leads Taiwan Delegation

DTA President Jen-Ran Chen led a Taiwan delegation of startups, investors, and industry leaders to engage in discussions on regional innovation and collaboration. The delegation also included Benjamin Jen, Managing Partner at GRC VC Fund and former President of the Taiwan MIT Alumni Club, and Benjamin Liao, Chairman of Forte Hotel Group and a core member of MIT REAP Team Hualien, both of whom are industry leaders fostering Taiwan’s innovation ecosystem for sustainable development.

Taiwan’s startup talent also took the spotlight at #Pitch2Tokyo, a global startup competition supported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Among 17 international competitors, Dr. Roy Cheng, CEO of an ITRI-backed startup and MIT REAP Team Hualien’s entrepreneur representative, presented Harvest Defender, showcasing precision agriculture solutions leveraging Hualien’s organic farmlands.

Advancing Dialogue on Resilient & Sustainable Cities

At the Resilient & Sustainable Cities panel, DTA, in partnership with MIT REAP Team Hualien, emphasized Taiwan’s role as a leader in urban innovation and resilient technologies. The panel featured Fara Taraie, an urban design expert with experience in Japan and the UK, discussing best practices in sustainable city planning. Benjamin Liao, also Chair of PATA Taiwan, shared insights on sustainable tourism and hospitality development, while blockchain entrepreneur Harrison Goldsmith explored how innovative technologies drive sustainability and urban resilience.

Participating in the East Asia Innovation Panel

Further reinforcing Taiwan’s role in regional innovation, DTA Secretary-General Dr. Samantha Huang joined the East Asia Innovation Panel, where she discussed government-led innovation policies and startup ecosystem growth alongside Osamu Aruga, Director for Innovation Policy at Japan’s Cabinet Office, and Harim Chung, Director of the Tokyo Office at Korea SMEs and Startups Agency. The session, moderated by James Lee, Senior Manager of Global & Asia Innovation Advisory at CIC Tokyo, highlighted opportunities for regional collaboration in innovation-driven economies.

DTA’s Commitment to Global Innovation

As Taiwan’s leading industrial association for digital transformation, DTA, through its participation in Venture Café Global Gathering 2025, will continue to strengthen Taiwan’s global presence as a hub for social innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

For more information about DTA, visit www.dta.tw.