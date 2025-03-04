Unmatched Speed, Reliability, and Ruggedness for Professional Creators

TAIPEI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exascend, a global leader in advanced storage and memory solutions, proudly unveils its flagship Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card, available in 512 GB and 1 TB capacities. Meticulously engineered to surpass the demands of professional content creators, the Nitro Pro series sets new benchmarks in speed, efficiency, reliability, and durability. Built for those who push creative boundaries, this no-compromise card delivers the power and resilience essential for capturing every critical shot, even in the most challenging environments.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Exascend Unveils Flagship Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card

Next Generation Performance with Optimized Low-Power Design

The Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card brings uncompromising performance to professional photographers and cinematographers, with maximum read speeds up to 3,750 MB/s and sustained write speeds up to 3,300 MB/s, doubling the performance of Nitro CFexpress 2.0 Card. Its VPG400 certification ensures seamless high-resolution video and rapid-fire photography, making it ideal for demanding workflows, including up to 12K RAW video recording. Compatible with legacy and flagship cameras, the Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card integrates effortlessly into any workflow, future-proofed for years to come.

Built with a next-generation low-power design and enhanced by pseudo-Single Level Cell (pSLC) technology, the card achieves remarkable speed, durability, and reliability for intensive workloads. The pSLC design not only boosts sustained write performance but also extends endurance by 10 times compared to TLC, making it ideal for capturing long-form content in challenging environments. With a 60% faster sustained write speed, while achieving a 25% reduction in power consumption, cameras run cooler and stay operational longer, whether you’re filming extended hours in remote terrains or managing intense studio sessions.

Extreme Environment Resilience

Built to thrive in the harshest environments, the Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card is engineered to operate flawlessly in extreme temperatures from -30°C to 85°C—far exceeding the standard range of -12°C to 72°C. With an IP67 rating, it is dust-proof and capable of withstanding prolonged immersion in water, achieving water resistance up to a depth of 1 meter for extended duration. Additionally, it is x-ray proof and shock-resistant, with an aluminum casing that provides robust protection against physical impacts. This rugged construction instills confidence in creators working under challenging conditions, whether capturing scenes in the icy Arctic, the blazing Sahara, or any other demanding environment where unwavering reliability is essential.

Enhanced Cooling with Sleek Black Aluminum Casing

The Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card debuts a groundbreaking full-body aluminum casing design to further enhance the efficiency of Adaptive Thermal Control™ (ATC) technology. Together they achieve an optimal balance of performance and thermal management, effectively preventing overheating, ensuring consistent performance even in demanding scenarios. This innovative design keeps operating temperatures up to 20°C cooler than standard models, significantly enhancing reliability and durability in demanding environments.

Perfectly Paired Accessories for Maximum Speed

Complementing the launch of Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card, Exascend proudly introduces the new USB 4.0 CFexpress Type B Card Reader. This state-of-the-art card reader delivers data transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps, doubling the speed of previous models. Its optimized thermal design, crafted with CNC aluminum block casing, ensures peak performance even under extended heavy workloads. When paired together, the Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card and the USB 4.0 CFexpress Type B Card Reader provide professionals with a seamless workflow, enabling the rapid offloading of high-resolution files without compromising on reliability.

The Exascend Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card stands out with its exceptional balance of power, performance, and thermal efficiency. Its industry-leading low power consumption and extreme climate support make it the best choice for professionals seeking a reliable and high-performing storage solution.

About Exascend

Exascend is committed to pushing the boundaries of digital storage technology, delivering innovative solutions that empower creators to achieve their vision. With a focus on quality, performance, and reliability, Exascend continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

https://cinema.exascend.com/

Notes to Editors

Nitro Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card: https://bit.ly/42Pjkau

Nitro CFexpress Type B – Single-slot Card Reader (40 Gbps): https://bit.ly/48Vu7Ri