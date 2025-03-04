Exclusive Networks North America Appoints Andrew Warren as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, has appointed Andrew Warren as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for North America.

A seasoned sales executive with extensive experience in global channels, alliances, cybersecurity, and distribution, Warren brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing channel sales organizations. His expertise is in developing partner and vendor relationships in the North America Channel and has successfully accelerated business expansion and customer engagement.

“I am excited to join Exclusive Networks North America at such a pivotal time,” said Warren. “Cybersecurity continues to be at the forefront of business priorities, and I look forward to working with our partners to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive success. My focus will be on strengthening our partner ecosystem, expanding our market reach, and ensuring our customers have access to the most advanced cybersecurity technologies and services available. By leveraging Exclusive Networks’ global expertise and innovative approach, we aim to drive sustainable growth and help businesses stay ahead of evolving security challenges.”

Warren has held leadership roles across some of the industry’s most recognized companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager for Northern North America at Baramundi Software. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership roles at software companies OpenText and FireMon, as well as at technology distributors including Westcon-Comstor and Avnet.

Beyond his leadership in the cybersecurity and technology sectors, Warren is passionate about fostering strong business relationships and enabling partners to thrive in an increasingly complex security landscape. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus on Marketing from Colorado State University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Exclusive Networks team,” said Jason Beal, President of Exclusive Networks, Americas. “His leadership, expertise, and passion for driving success will be instrumental in elevating our sales organization and strengthening our relationships with partners and customers.”

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit: https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.