Experience Guizhou’s gifts

The Xiaoqikong scenic spot in Libo county is a captivating destination. CHINA DAILY

From waterfalls to misty mountains, from diverse ethnic groups to local cuisines, this majestic province will leave you breathless in 240 hours, Yang Jun reports in Guiyang.

Tucked away in southwestern China, Guizhou province is a land of unspoiled beauty and rich cultural diversity. This land of misty mountains, tranquil rivers and timeless karst formations seems to exist beyond the reaches of modernity.

Home to a tapestry of ethnic groups, Guizhou breathes life into ancient customs – from the slash-and-burn rhythms of its traditional agriculture to the echoes of totem worship and the mesmerizing grace of ritual dances.

Creation myths, hymns, sacrificial rites and folklore weave into daily life, preserved in a culture that reveres storytelling as an art form.

With its mild climate and warm hospitality, the province beckons travelers to immerse themselves in its serene landscapes and heritage, offering a glimpse of a China far removed from the clamor of urban life.

Whether your heart longs for adventure, reflection, or thrills, Guizhou promises an unforgettable journey into the soul of a land like no other.

Day 1: Guiyang Old Town

The first day in Guizhou is dedicated to Guiyang, a city saturated with history.

As the province’s capital, Guiyang is a city embraced for its cool climate, rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisine.

Upon arrival, head straight to Nanming district to start your day like a local. Enjoy a traditional Guizhou breakfast in the bustling markets and indulge in street food favorites like changwang noodles, a dish made with pork offal, blood curd and fried pork bits. If that’s too rich, opt for sticky rice dishes instead.

In the afternoon, visit Jiaxiu Pavilion, a 400-year-old landmark perched on the Nanming River. This historic structure offers stunning views and glimpses into the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) cultural legacies. The name Jiaxiu symbolizes academic excellence and the flourishing of talent. Stroll around the pavilion to admire its elegant style while soaking in the river views.

For dinner, give Guiyang’s famous roadside barbecue a try. It’s not just about flavors – the lively atmosphere makes it unforgettable. Dip your skewers in Guizhou’s houttuynia cordata (fish mint), or “fishy-smelly herb” sauce, for a true taste of the region.

Grab a refreshing cup of bingjiang, a mix of fruit, sticky rice and crushed ice and spend your evening wandering through Renmin Square and the old streets to see street performances and illuminated fountains.

Stay at one of the many hotels near Dashizi in the bustling city center and get a good night’s sleep – the rest of Guizhou awaits.

Day 2: Chishui Danxia

A four-hour drive from Zunyi Railway Station, the Chishui Danxia Tourist Area has three must-see attractions – The Great Waterfall, Foguangyan (Buddha Light Rock) and Yanziyan (Swallow Rock).

The Danxia landscape, known for its dramatic red sandstone cliffs, was shaped by powerful rivers carving through the terrain during a tectonic uplift, resulting in a breathtaking contrast of towering peaks and plunging waterfalls.

Chishui Great Waterfall is 76 meters high and 81 meters wide and is the largest waterfall on a Danxia landform. Surrounded by a lush subtropical rainforest with 99 percent forest coverage, it’s a spot you don’t want to miss.

Foguangyan features the world’s largest exposed red sandstone wall in the Danxia formations. Its centerpiece is a striking arc-shaped cliff stretching 1,127 meters, with a waterfall cascading 269 meters – a truly awe-inspiring sight.

Exploring the area requires at least four hours on foot, so prepare for a workout. The steep mountain paths, dense forests and countless waterfalls make it a rewarding but physically demanding adventure.

Don’t forget your raincoat and slip-resistant shoes, as safety is key on these trails.

Bing’an Ancient Town offers a quiet, convenient overnight retreat with easy access to scenic spots. If you prefer a city vibe, staying in Zunyi is a good option, with shuttle buses to take you directly to the attractions.

Day 3: Fanjing Mountain

If you dream of traversing a pristine subtropical forest, Fanjing Mountain is the ideal destination. Hidden within its dense woods, you might catch a glimpse of the elusive Guizhou golden monkey, a species only found here.

Fanjing Mountain is part of the Wuling Mountain range in Tongren city, with an elevation of 2,572 meters and offering some of the most breathtaking vistas in the province.

Known as an “ecological island”, it has the best-preserved primeval forest at its latitude and is home to more than 7,000 plant and animal species, including rare species dating back 70 million to 2 million years.

The mountain’s unique geological formations, shaped over millennia, create a stunningly diverse, majestic landscape. Due to its elevation, the mountain shows distinctive vertical climate zones, with weather often differing between its base and summit.

The Hongyun Golden Peak is a distinctive landmark, offering incredible sunrise views. A radiant light cascades over the mountaintop as the sun ascends from behind the clouds, where you can get a bird’s-eye view of Fanjing Mountain’s vast beauty.

Fanjing Mountain also holds deep spiritual significance. Revered as a sacred Buddhist site, its name is derived from the Buddhist concept, symbolizing transcendence and serenity.

In July 2018, Fanjing Mountain was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site List, cementing its status as a global treasure.

Consider staying in the Yunshe village, which has winding streams, ancient bridges and the aroma of smoked meats, offering a glimpse into the timeless charm of rural mountain life.

Day 4: Zhenyuan Ancient Town

A three-hour drive from Fanjing Mountain brings you to Zhenyuan Ancient Town, a hidden gem in the mountains and valleys of southeastern Guizhou.

With over 2,000 years of history, Zhenyuan preserves the rustic charm of the Ming and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. The Wuyang River meanders through the town in an S-shape, dividing it into two parts – the former administrative city on the north bank and the ancient military garrison on the south. From above, the layout resembles a tai chi symbol.

As one of Guizhou’s four major ancient towns, Zhenyuan is the perfect place to experience the leisurely pace of life in ancient time. By day, it resembles an ink-wash painting; at night, it transforms into a spectacle of lights.

After sunset, red lanterns light up along the river, with water reflections creating an enchanting scene. The cobblestone paths, lined with flickering lights, exude a tranquil, romantic atmosphere. Stroll along Heba Street to Minzhu Street, where well-preserved buildings adorned with lanterns set a picturesque mood.

The riverside is also dotted with cozy cafes and small bars where you can sip local rice wine while listening to the river’s gentle flow. Must-try delicacies include green bean tofu pudding, tofu balls, bayberry soup, sticky rice and grilled fish.

Consider staying in a riverside guesthouse and waking up to views of the winding Wuyang River or enjoy the rainy nights and illuminated skylines from your window.

Day 5: Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village

Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village is one of the largest settlements of the Miao ethnic group in the world, where culture and nature intertwine. “Qianhu” means thousands of household. The crystal-clear Baishui River divides the village into picturesque hamlets that cling to the hillsides.

A panoramic view of the sprawling village shrouded in morning mist can be viewed from the observation deck – a sight so poetic that Chinese writer Yu Qiuyu said: “It answers everything with beauty.”

Immerse yourself in the rhythms of Miao life by strolling through cobbled paths lined with traditional stilted houses and witness the heritage of this ancient community. Indulge in local delicacies like sour fish soup and Miao-style cured bacon at charming eateries, where every bite is a taste of the region’s unique culture.

Hillside guesthouses offer cozy stays and stunning views of the village below, while nearby star-rated hotels cater to those seeking modern comforts.

Its classic spots include Lusheng Field, Diaojiao Building Group, Gage Ancient Lane, Youfang Street, Xijiang Miao Museum, Fengyu Bridge, Youfang Field, the viewing platform, and the pastoral tourist area.

Day 6: Xiaoqikong

Nestled in the emerald mountains of Guizhou’s Qiannan Bouyei and Miao autonomous prefecture, Libo is a stunning natural retreat.

The Xiaoqikong (seven small arches) Bridge, built in 1835, is a highlight in the area. Follow the river upstream to encounter the cascading Laya and spectacular 68-step waterfalls, surrounded by lush greenery.

Libo’s unique terrain, mainly mountainous plateaus, is a wonderland of karst landscapes, featuring peak forests, limestone caves, stone forests on water and underground rivers.

Setting this area apart are its waters and dense forests – particularly the one-of-a-kind water forest, recognized as one of China’s top 10 most beautiful forests by Chinese National Geography. A walk through the water forest reveals a magical scene of trees embedded in stones rising from the water, their roots extending deep into the riverbed below.

There are many accommodation options near Libo Ancient Town, and the area is a hub for local delicacies where you can try the beef rice noodles for breakfast before setting out.

Day 7: Huangguoshu Waterfall

Located 128 kilometers, a 30-minute high-speed train ride from Guiyang, Anshun is home to the magnificent Huangguoshu Waterfall, Guizhou’s most iconic tourist destination. Stand beneath the waterfall to feel the refreshing mist envelop you.

On the way to the waterfall, you might pass the Baling River Bridge, one of the tallest of its kind worldwide, and the soon-to-be taller Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. Driving on the highways through Guizhou’s mountains and valleys, you’ll feel the allure of this “museum of bridges”.

Huangguoshu Waterfall is the largest in China at 77.8 meters tall and 101 meters wide. The best time to visit is from June through October. At the base lies Rhinoceros Pool, where rainbows appear, most frequently in summer, amid the waterfall’s spray, shifting and transforming as you move.

Behind the waterfall is the famous Water Curtain Cave, made famous by the 1986 TV adaptation of Journey to the West. The 134-meter-long cave has six windows through which visitors can marvel at the cascading water. Inside, you’ll find five chambers, three cave springs and two cave waterfalls. At sunset, stand by the windows for a breathtaking view of Rhinoceros Pool, where rainbows mingle with clouds and mist, an experience known as the “Water Curtain Cave inner view sunset”.

The Huangguoshu National Park is vast, with the main waterfall taking about two hours to explore. Bring a raincoat to enjoy the grandeur or traverse the Water Curtain Cave for adventure.

While in the area, be sure to try Anshun’s culinary specialty duoduo rice tofu hotpot, featuring rice tofu simmered in a rich tomato-based broth. Staying in downtown Anshun is recommended for better lodging options and convenient access to the scenic area.

Day 8: Wanfenglin

Wanfenglin Scenic Area, the largest and an iconic karst peak forest in China, stretches over 200 km in length and 30-50 km in width. The forest rises abruptly from the ground, blending with picturesque farmlands.

In August 1639, famous travel writer Xu Xiake marveled at Wanfenglin, exclaiming: “Mountains abound across the land, but only here do they form a forest.”

The scenic area comprises the eastern and western peak forests. The eastern section is bold and majestic, while the western side exudes elegance and charm enhanced by vast farmlands that evoke a poetic vision of pastoral life.

In the western peak forest, tranquil villages dot the landscape. The graceful Nahui River winds like a ribbon through verdant fields and cottages, painting a vivid scene. Visitors can stroll through the fields, cycle along serene paths, and revel in the earthy fragrance of the soil, basking in the warmth of the sunset. Villages at the foot of the peaks offer sweeping views of the magnificent scenery.

Beyond its breathtaking natural beauty, Wanfenglin boasts a rich cultural heritage. It is home to the Bouyei, Miao and other ethnic groups which have cultivated unique traditions over generations. Visitors can immerse themselves in the region’s culture through hands-on activities like batik dyeing and embroidery or by exploring distinctive architecture, festivals and ethnic songs and dances.

The homestays near Nahui village are recommended. At night, the lively marketplaces provide a vibrant contrast to the day’s tranquillity. Don’t miss local culinary delights such as sour bamboo shoots with beef or specialty fried rice, authentic flavors that will linger long after you leave.

Day 9-10: Guiyang city life

If a destination that seamlessly combines the energy of a modern city with the tranquillity of nature is more your style, Guanshanhu district in Guiyang is an unbeatable choice. Known as an “urban oasis”, this new district is the perfect conclusion to your Guizhou journey.

At the heart of the district lies Guanshanhu Park, a sprawling urban wetland covering approximately 327.72 hectares. As one of Southwest China’s largest parks, it serves as the city’s “green lung”, providing a serene escape from bustling urban life.

Stroll along the wooden boardwalks that trace the shimmering lake, rent a bike, or set up a picnic to savor the healing powers of nature.

In the afternoon, delve into the wonders of geology and paleontology at the Geological Museum of Guizhou. This is the ideal place to discover why Guizhou is hailed the “Kingdom of Karst”. The museum showcases an extraordinary array of geological treasures, from massive crinoid and ichthyosaur fossils that offer a glimpse into life millions of years ago, to minerals and rocks that highlight the region’s rich natural resources.

Plan to spend about one to two hours exploring the exhibits. The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm, but closed on Mondays, so it’s best to confirm the schedule in advance.

If you’re into archaeology, plan to spend about three hours at the Guizhou Provincial Museum, where you can dive into the province’s rich history. Highlights include the mysterious bronze yue axes with intricate patterns and the stunning ethnic costumes.

As night falls, head to Aydc creative community, a dynamic space where Guizhou’s ethnic culture meets modern design. This new hub, beloved by local youth, is the perfect spot to experience the region’s innovative cultural pulse.

Stroll from the outdoor market to the third floor to encounter lively attractions like an energetic skatepark, Moto Garage for motorcycle enthusiasts and ASPIR, where you can buy unique handcrafted goods and local specialties.

When hunger strikes, grab a bowl of beef noodles enhanced with spicy roasted chili sauce, followed by a sweet, refreshing serving of fruit tofu pudding.

If you’re lucky, you might stumble upon a roadside concert in Guiyang. Don’t worry, these performances are open to all, with no tickets, no boundaries and no walls.

It’s all about spontaneity – passionate singing on stage to a lively crowd below. During the holidays, especially the New Year, Guiyang transforms into a sea of music at night. Each district boasts unique music venues, which may lead to a sleepless night.

To top it off, enjoy a pint of craft beer while listening to live music, letting the rhythm of the evening draw your day to a close.