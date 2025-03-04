Giift backed by Apis Partners Rebrands as Xoxoday Globally

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Giift, a leading global AI-powered loyalty and rewards SaaS commerce venture backed by Apis Partners, today announced its global rebranding to Xoxoday (pronounced as Zozoday). This strategic rebranding follows significant market expansion and a US$ 70 Million investment from Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners Group (UK) Limited, an ESG and Impact-native global private equity asset manager which supports growth-stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses.

Xoxoday specializes in employee recognition and rewards, sales incentives, and customer loyalty initiatives through its comprehensive suite of SaaS products.

The company has established itself as a trusted partner for over 5,000 organizations, ranging from innovative startups to Fortune 500 companies, including companies such as Western Digital, Infosys, Nestle, Mercedes-Benz, and Adobe. With more than 65 million active users globally, Xoxoday manages approximately US$ 1 Billion worth of spending today.

The rebranding decision follows Xoxoday’s significant market penetration in India, Southeast Asia, GCC, Africa and North America regions. Xoxoday embodies its core values of building Trust, Appreciation, and Celebration among its customers and employees.

Sumit Khandelwal, CEO of Xoxoday, says, “Exciting times are ahead for our customers, partners, investors, and employees. With a 300-member engineering team, Xoxoday is unlocking its full potential, offering one of the most advanced tech stacks in rewards, incentives, and loyalty. We’re rapidly releasing AI-powered features every fortnight to elevate our product experience.”

Pascal Xatart, Chairman of the Board, commented: “The company has worked closely with Apis team to drive significant growth and expand its geographical footprint. We are thrilled to see these initiatives pave the way for the exciting new chapter of Xoxoday.

Matteo Stefanel and Udayan Goyal, Co-Founders at Apis Partners, said, “Since Apis’ 2021 investment in Giift, we’ve supported significant growth, and we’re excited for Xoxoday’s next chapter and our continued partnership with the management team.”

Xoxoday maintains its innovation and development center in Bangalore, with regional offices strategically located in San Francisco (USA), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Doha (Qatar), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Jakarta (Indonesia), Manilla (Philippines), Singapore, Port Louis (Mauritius), and Riyadh (KSA). The company employs over 500 professionals globally.

For more information about Xoxoday, please visit www.xoxoday.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kushal Agrawal, CMO, Xoxoday

kushal@xoxoday.com