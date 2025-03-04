HKBN Survey Reveals Digital Transformation Progress Faced by Social Profit Organisations

80% of Respondents Report Insufficient Digitalisation;

Progress Stalled by Technology Knowledge and Funding Gaps

HONG KONG, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Broadband Network Group (“HKBN”) has collaborated with The Social Investment Consultancy (TSIC) to conduct an in-depth survey on the digital transformation journey of ten large social profit organisations (“SPOs”). The survey aimed to identify the current state of digital adoption among SPOs, key challenges, and future needs.

This initiative underscores HKBN’s commitment to empowering the Hong Kong social welfare sector through technology – to enhance operational efficiency, elevate service quality, and remain resilient and responsive in an increasingly digital world.

The survey found that 80% of the SPOs rated their digitalisation at only 60% or below, indicating slow progress in digital transformation. A significant concern is the severe imbalance in IT support, with an average ratio of nearly one IT personnel for every 200 general staff. Furthermore, 60% of the SPOs cited insufficient technological skills among general staff, highlighting a critical shortage of IT talent and challenges in driving digital transformation.

Another major barrier to digital transformation is insufficient funding, with 80% of the SPOs reporting a lack of additional financial resources for digital initiatives. On the other hand, SPOs are eager to digitise administrative processes – such as financial workflows, approvals, and report preparation – to enhance efficiency and attract younger talent. Additionally, SPOs highlighted the need for upgrades to accounting and human resource management systems, including real-time dashboards, analytics, system integration, and e-rostering.

Sally Pang, Assistant Director of Hong Kong Christian Family Service Centre, stated, “SPOs need to manage vast amounts of data on members, volunteers, and event participants, as well as metrics such as service utilisation and event participation rates. Many SPOs aspire to leverage digital technology to optimise resource allocation, reduce administrative costs, and redirect their focus toward serving target audiences. Given that most donations are restricted for specific purposes, we urge the Government or charitable funds to provide more resources and support to help us keep pace with the business sector and achieve digital transformation.”

Jackal Chau, Senior Vice President – Solutions and Service Delivery, HKBN Enterprise Solutions, said, “HKBN Enterprise Solutions is dedicated to supporting SPOs to achieve comprehensive digital transformation through our enterprise resources and technological capabilities. We recognise that SPOs face challenges with staffing and resource constraints, which is why we recommend a phased approach to digitalisation. A practical starting point is financial systems, as most organisational data is ultimately tied to finance. Additionally, in this era of rapid development in artificial intelligence (AI), HKBN can provide a range of best-fit solutions to make AI accessible and affordable for the social welfare sector. By integrating these technologies into their operations, SPOs can significantly enhance efficiency, and streamline data management, allowing them to focus on expanding and improving their services for the communities.”

To promote digital inclusivity, HKBN established the HKBN SPO IT Club in 2023, offering voluntary services such as cybersecurity and IT training.

Interested SPOs can email esg@hkbn.com.hk to register for free consultation services and trial digital solutions. SPOs can also conduct a free online assessment to evaluate their digital readiness at https://bit.ly/hkbnes-digital-transformation.

About HKBN Ltd.

HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310, together with its subsidiaries, “HKBN”) is an investment holding company headquartered in Hong Kong, with operations in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. As a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, HKBN offers a comprehensive range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions, and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.6 million residential homes and 8,200 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong.

Committed to creating a lasting positive impact wherever it operates, HKBN received the highest rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings in 2024. For more information about HKBN, please visit https://www.hkbn.net/group/en.