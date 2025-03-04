HKBU clinches four gold medals at the 15th International Invention Fair in the Middle East

HONG KONG, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) won four gold medals at the 15th International Invention Fair in the Middle East (IIFME) held in Kuwait from 16 to 19 February. It was the first time that HKBU participated in the event.



Organised by the Kuwait Science Club under the patronage of His Highness, the Emir of Kuwait, IIFME is one of the largest specialised exhibitions of inventions and innovations in the Middle East. This year the event was organised in collaboration with the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations, the World Intellectual Property Organization, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva. The first IIFME was held in 2007 and this edition featured 180 inventors from 42 countries, showcasing a total of 230 inventions.

The four HKBU inventions that have secured gold medals are:

“ Lip-password-based Technology for Identity Verification “ project by Prof essor C heung Yiu -m ing, Chair Professor of the Department of Computer Science . The advanced changeable lip password provides secure identity verification based on lip motion, which can resolve the persistent problem of facial recognition in identical twins.

The project applies a polysaccharide derived from the Chinese herbal medicine Mongolian Milkvetch Root to strengthen oral vaccine efficacy, offering a new treatment protocol for lymphatic diseases.

This nanofiber technology enhances strength, durability, insulation, waterproofing, and corrosion resistance, reducing maintenance costs and extending structures' lifespans.

This nanofiber technology enhances strength, durability, insulation, waterproofing, and corrosion resistance, reducing maintenance costs and extending structures’ lifespans. “Hydrogen Production from Biomass Waste: Pioneering Advanced Technology for Sustainable Energy Solutions“ project by Professor Zhao Jun, Associate Professor of the Department of Biology. This technology converts biomass waste with catalysts to high yield green hydrogen in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

Aspiring to be a leading research-led university in Asia for the world, HKBU engages in cutting-edge, innovative and transdisciplinary research endeavours that push the boundaries of knowledge, address global issues, and contribute to the well-being of both local and international communities. HKBU’s award winning projects at this year’s IIFME exemplify the university’s unwavering dedication in translating research outcomes into practical applications for the benefit of mankind.