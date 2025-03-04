Huawei Unveils Four F5G-A Optical Connectivity and Sensing Solutions to Accelerate Industrial Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Huawei released four F5G-A optical connectivity and sensing solutions. Additionally, Huawei introduced the latest “3 In 3 Out” developments in the optical industry. Huawei looks forward to collaborating with global customers and partners to continuously innovate optical technologies, with an aim to accelerate industrial intelligence.



Perry Yang, President of Huawei Enterprise Optical Domain

Perry Yang, President of Huawei Enterprise Optical Domain, highlighted “3 In and 3 Out” trends in his keynote: Fiber-in Copper-out for home and campus networks, fgOTN-in SDH-out for industry production networks, and Optical-sensing-in, Hard-work-out for remote sensing applications in scenarios such as oil and gas pipeline inspection and perimeter inspection. Huawei’s FTTO solution now serves over 10,000 campuses, our fgOTN is globally adopted, and optical sensing has been deployed in over 90 projects across industries like oil and gas, airports, and railways, accelerating industrial intelligence through F5G-A technologies.

To meet “3 In and 3 Out” requirements, Huawei launched four solutions based on F5G-A:

For ISPs, Huawei launched the fiber to the home (FTTH) solution that supports low-cost and fast network construction as well as multiple fiber to the room (FTTR) products to help ISPs achieve fast coverage, bandwidth increase, and user experience improvement.

For campus scenarios, Huawei FTTO 2.0 Solution implements four major upgrades in terms of bandwidth, scenario, operations, and planning. The campus network bandwidth is upgraded from 10 Gbit/s to 50 Gbit/s, delivering 50 Gbit/s to classrooms and 10 Gbit/s to Wi-Fi. Optical terminals that meet the M45 installation standards in Europe and the Middle East have also been launched, which support a direct fiber connection to hospital beds without information boxes and can be installed on the bed head panels without affecting the decoration. Additionally, outdoor optical APs were released to extend indoor coverage to outdoor coverage, ideal for school playgrounds and outdoor swimming pools in hotels. As for operations, one NMS could manage only one campus in the past, but now it can manage multiple, achieving easy O&M in multi-tenant scenarios. Moreover, planning can be upgraded from manual to AI-based automatic configuration, shortening the network design time from two days to one hour.

For AI computing scenarios, Huawei released the All-Optical Lossless Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Solution, where DC-based OTN OSN 9800 K12 platform is used to achieve zero packet loss during RDMA across data centers.

Huawei has introduced a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy miniaturized perimeter inspection solution for small campuses, including substations, oil and gas stations, and data centers. The solution is based on converged sensing technologies such as fiber and video sensing, as well as AI algorithms.

In the future, Huawei will continue to focus on optical technology innovation, and work with global customers and partners to accelerate “3 In 3 Out” in connectivity and sensing, driving industrial intelligence.