IFS appoints Hannes Liebe as President, APJMEA

DUBAI, UAE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces the appointment of Hannes Liebe as the new President of Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East, and Africa (APJMEA). Hannes will be responsible for driving growth across the region, expanding IFS’s geographical footprint, and reinforcing strategic partnerships.

Hannes joined IFS in 2024 as Interim Managing Director for DACH and Chief Operating Officer role in North and Central Europe. He brings a wealth of leadership and industry experience, having previously held senior roles at Finastra and SAP. In his new role, Hannes will lead the charge in accelerating IFS’s business expansion in the region, expanding IFS growth via direct and indirect channels.

APJMEA is an increasingly important region for IFS, being home to leading enterprises across IFS’s strategic industries. IFS’s leading offerings in Enterprise Asset Management, Field Services Management & Manufacturing Cloud ERP, combined with their leading Industrial AI capabilities, are expected to drive exponential growth over the next years. Hannes’s additional focus will therefore be leading IFS strategic investments in high-potential markets, including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan, and expanding IFS’s global network by attracting new partners.

Simon Niesler, Chief Revenue Officer at IFS, said, “Hannes has already proven his leadership skills at IFS, and I know he will leverage his experience to drive greater growth in the APJMEA region. He will be instrumental in not only strengthening our presence in the region but also helping us reinforce our commitment to delivering value to our customers, especially in areas where Industrial AI plays a significant role in transforming businesses.”

“IFS is entering an exciting phase, surpassing €1 billion in ARR and remarkable growth in IFS.ai adoption. APJMEA, in particular, presents new growth opportunities, and I am eager to collaborate with our regional teams, partners, and customers as I take on this new role,” said Hannes Liebe, President APJMEA, at IFS.

Hannes takes over from Vincent Carvalho, who is moving to the role of President of Strategic GTM Initiatives in IFS’s Acquisitions Unit.

