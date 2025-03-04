Jianzhi Education Completes Integration of Its Educational Platform with DeepSeek AI Technology

BEIJING, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced the successful integration of its proprietary education platform with DeepSeek, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to enhance interactive and adaptive learning experiences.

The integration marks a major technological milestone for Jianzhi, as it strengthens the Company’s AI-powered educational offerings and reinforces its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to improve learning outcomes. By incorporating DeepSeek’s deep learning capabilities, Jianzhi aims to provide students and educators with a more intelligent, personalized, and efficient digital learning environment.

Key Benefits of the DeepSeek integration:

Enhanced Adaptive Learning: The AI-powered system dynamically adjusts learning materials based on individual student performance, providing personalized recommendations and real-time feedback.

Interactive AI Tutoring: Jianzhi’s AI-driven assistant enables students to ask questions, receive instant explanations, and access tailored study resources, simulating a real-time tutoring experience.

Content Optimization & Smart Assessments: The technology enhances Jianzhi’s vast library of digital educational content, ensuring improved accuracy, relevance, and effectiveness in knowledge delivery.

Seamless User Experience: Educators and students can now interact with intelligent content recommendations and automated grading systems, significantly reducing workload and boosting engagement.

Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of the Company, commented, “This successful integration with DeepSeek represents a transformative step in our mission to revolutionize digital education in China. By incorporating AI into our learning ecosystem, we are empowering students with highly personalized and interactive tools, ultimately improving learning efficiency and accessibility. We believe that AI-driven education will play a crucial role in shaping the future of learning, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this innovation.”

Future Expansion & AI Integration Plans

The Company expects to continue to explore strategic collaborations in AI and machine learning-driven education to solidify its position in China’s digital education sector.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release (the “Press Release”) contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this Press Release is as of the date of this Press Release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.