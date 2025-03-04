Mass production of high-quality, self-standing, large-diameter single-crystal (111) diamond substrates within reach

Development of n-Type Diamonds for Practical Use in Diamond Semiconductors also Making Advances

TOKYO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Orbray has developed production technology for the world’s largest self-standing single-crystal (111) diamond substrates, measuring 20mm square. This achievement marks significant steps in advancing diamond-based quantum devices and power devices. The company aims to commercialize large (111) diamond substrates by 2026 and is also actively working on the development of n-type self-standing diamond substrates, a crucial component for making diamond semiconductor devices mainstream.



Figure: Freestanding 20mm square single-crystal (111) diamond substrate.

Diamond semiconductors are being developed for a wide range of applications due to their exceptional properties. In recent years, there has been significant progress in increasing the size and improving the quality of diamond substrates to meet growing industry demand. High-quality (111) diamond substrates have drawn particular interest in the development of diamond quantum devices that contain nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers. Additionally, (111) diamond substrates are regarded as essential not only for quantum applications but also for achieving high-performance n-type diamond-based devices, including diamond power devices. However, until now, only small-scale (111) diamond substrates, approximately 3mm square, have been available. (111) diamond crystals were prone to defects known as twin crystals during CVD growth, posing significant challenges to the production of large-diameter and thick single-crystal diamond crystals.

In a September 9, 2021 press release, Orbray Co., Ltd., announced the successful development of a high-quality, 2-inch diameter (100) self-standing diamond substrate using its proprietary efficient step-flow growth method (https://orbray.com/magazine_en/archives/811, https://orbray.com/magazine_en/archives/1401). Building on this diamond crystal growth technology and utilizing specially designed sapphire substrates, the company has been advancing the development of a (111) single-crystal diamond self-standing substrate.

This work has culminated in the successful synthesis of a 20mm square (111) single-crystal diamond self-standing substrate without twin defects.

Orbray plans to commercialize this technology by 2026. This advancement is expected to drive progress in the development of diamond semiconductor devices.

Publications related to research results

March 15, 2025, The Japan Society of Applied Physics (JSAP) Spring Meeting: “Large-Diameter (111)-Plane Diamond Free-Standing Crystal Growth”

May 11-15, 2025, International Conference on New Diamond and Nano Carbons: “World-first self-standing (111) heteroepitaxial diamond without twin grown on sapphire substrate”

Orbray Co., Ltd., founded in 1939, specializes in precision jewel parts, small DC motors, and medical equipment, blending cutting-edge technology with craftsmanship. Based in Tokyo, Japan.

Contact

Orbray Co., Ltd., Diamond Division

TEL：+81-3-3919-0101 E-mail：diamond-sales@orbray.com