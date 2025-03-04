MDJM Announces the Launch of Its E-Commerce Platform

LETHAM, Scotland, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) (the “Company” or “MDJM”), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced the launch of its e-commerce platform, managed by MD Local Global Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDJM LTD in the United Kingdom, now live at www.uokaus.com. Designed to integrate commerce with cultural heritage, the platform features handcrafted products that reflect craftsmanship, artistic traditions, and ethical values. This initiative aligns with MDJM’s broader efforts to expand its commercial presence, highlight historical significance, and support cultural appreciation and craftsmanship-based retail.

The platform is structured as more than a marketplace, aiming to provide products that carry historical and cultural significance beyond material function. Each item is selected for its artistic authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural depth, offering consumers an opportunity to own pieces that reflect heritage and traditional values.

MDJM intends to collaborate with artisans, designers, and craftsmen from around the world whose work aligns with its commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship and promoting ethical business principles. The Company anticipates developing a diverse collection that represents various artistic traditions through such collaborations.

The newly launched platform serves a global audience and is designed to offer quality lifestyle products that embody the Company’s values. Through carefully curated selections, the Company seeks to share these principles worldwide through the platform, providing consumers with products that celebrate tradition, cultural heritage, and craftsmanship, offering consumers access to goods consistent with this vision. The Company believes that thoughtful consumer choices contribute to preserving these values, supporting artisans, and fostering a marketplace that upholds its cultural heritage.

“The launch of this platform is expected to contribute to MDJM’s long-term strategy by expanding its footprint in cultural commerce,” said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM. “Through this platform, we aim to bridge tradition and innovation by curating a marketplace that upholds artistic integrity and thoughtful design aligned with our long-term vision.”

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that integrate modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company has been expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM seeks to position itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company’s commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://www.ir-uoka.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

