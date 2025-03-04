MRI Software Announces Proposal to Take Private of Singapore-based Anacle

Proposal will expand MRI’s presence in the Asia-Pacific real estate technology market and create future growth opportunities

SYDNEY, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, announces its proposal to take private of Singapore-based Anacle (8353.HK), a leading provider of digital workplace solutions, energy, facilities, property management, and real estate asset management solutions across Asia.

“This acquisition delivers immediate value to the APAC real estate market and will enable Anacle to focus on future innovations for its property and energy management systems,” said John Ensign, President of MRI Software. “MRI has served the APAC market for 30 years, and this transaction will expand our established footprint in the region, bolster our solution portfolio across Asia, and build on our existing foundation of successful client outcomes.”

Upon completion of the take-private transaction, Anacle will be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which is anticipated to reduce the burden of administrative and compliance requirements for the company. Anacle’s clients will benefit from greater access to MRI’s comprehensive suite of global real estate software solutions in the global markets.

“Since 2006, Anacle has been at the forefront of smart building technology in Singapore,” commented Alex Lau, CEO, Anacle. “With the support of MRI’s extensive resources, services, and expertise, we anticipate that this transaction will bolster our long-term business development and drive scalability for our solutions in the APAC region.”

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a global provider of real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI’s purpose-built software helps address the unique operational challenges and financial accounting requirements facing commercial and residential property management operators, property sales and lettings agencies, real estate investment managers and facilities management companies.

MRI serves more than 45,000 organisations across 170 countries. Founded in 1971, MRI is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with additional offices across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and South Africa, as well as an extensive partner channel. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com/au.

Media and Investor Contact

Audrey Nicoll

Head of APAC Marketing, MRI Software

Audrey.Nicoll@mrisoftware.com