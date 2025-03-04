MWC Barcelona 2025: Fibocom Launches Qualcomm X85/X82 5G Modem-RF-Powered 5G Modules, Enhancing FWA AI Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code:300638), a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules, announced the launch of its new 5G modules and solutions based on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.s latest Qualcomm® X85/X82 5G Modem-RF. These new solutions are set to help industry customers seamlessly transition to next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies and rapidly accelerate the commercialization of new platforms.

The latest Qualcomm X85/X82 5G Modem-RF delivers significant performance upgrades over the previous X75/X72 generation, including:

Supports 3GPP 5G Advanced standards, enabling key 5G Advanced features.

Enhanced NR Sub-6GHz downlink carrier aggregation (CA), upgraded from 5CA to 6CA, with carrier bands exceeding 400 MHz.

Support for Intra-band ULCA (uplink carrier aggregation) TDD, boosting uplink data rates and optimizing network efficiency.

Advanced software capabilities, supporting OpenWRT version 24.x, with compatibility for RDK-B and prplOS.

Major AI advancements, including Modem AI functionality and support for external AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

Powered by a quad-core processor, new software suite, and several industry-leading innovations, Fibocom’s 5G modules deliver remarkable capabilities in network coverage, latency, energy efficiency, and mobility. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, these modules drive 5G FWA solutions to an unprecedented level of intelligence.

These 5G modules support six-carrier aggregation in the NR Sub-6GHz downlink, offering bandwidth exceeding 300 MHz for faster transmission speeds and broader signal coverage. In addition, Intra-Band uplink carrier aggregation ensures faster data rates, optimizing overall network performance and addressing bandwidth-intensive applications like video conferencing, online gaming, and virtual collaboration.

In addition to hardware upgrades, the Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF introduces software innovations. The modules will support OpenWRT 24.x, a popular open-source router operating system known for robust features and scalability. Support for RDK-B and prplOS provides users with the flexibility to select the platform that best suits their needs.

The Qualcomm® 5G AI Suite and Qualcomm® Networking AI Suite combine to deliver QoS management and intelligently prioritized network traffic. These powerful AI Suite capabilities automatically identify high-priority tasks—such as streaming HD video or online gaming—and allocate necessary bandwidth, significantly enhancing the user experience.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Fibocom on the launch of their new 5G modules and solutions, powered by our latest Qualcomm X85/X82 5G Modem-RF. Together, we are proud to set new benchmarks with solutions offering exceptional network coverage, low latency, energy efficiency, and enhanced mobility, ultimately paving the way for a more connected and efficient future,” said Gautam Sheoran, VP & GM, Wireless Broadband & Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on the Qualcomm X85/X82 5G Modem-RF to launch more intelligent FWA solutions that empower home broadband, enterprise networking, and industrial IoT applications.” added by Simon Tao, VP of MBB Product Management Dept., Head of MBB BU at Fibocom, “Fibocom is committed to driving the adoption of 5G technology and AI applications. We believe this partnership with Qualcomm Technologies will accelerate the intelligent evolution of the FWA market, providing smarter and more efficient connectivity services to users worldwide.”