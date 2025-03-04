MWC Barcelona 2025: Fibocom Pioneers AI-powered Solutions with QuickTaste AI

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom (Stock code:300638), a global leading provider of AIoT solutions and wireless communication modules, has launched QuickTaste AI, a collection of AI-powered solutions to revolutionize the catering experience with advanced human-machine interaction and real-time multilingual translation.

Revolutionizing the Catering Experience with AI Technology

Utilizing the powerful edge AI and compute capabilities of the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ Series, QuickTaste AI addresses key challenges such as language barriers and operational inefficiencies in its intelligent and adaptive capabilities across a variety of devices.

Supporting over 100 languages in voice and text, QuickTaste AI provides customers with seamless AI-driven interaction to place orders, make payments, and interact via voice commands. For international customers, it ensures seamless communication with strong real-time multilingual translation. Furthermore, QuickTaste AI is powered by GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI transcription technology, alongside big data analytics and machine learning, it can analyze customer preferences and order history to provide personalized menu recommendations. To ensure stable performance across diverse operational environments, QuickTaste AI supports multiple network options for reliable connectivity & deployment flexibility regardless of regional or infrastructure constraints.

A New Era for AI in Retail and Hospitality

With large language model integration, QuickTaste AI delivers superior natural language processing and real-time translation, eliminating communication barriers in the global retail and hospitality sectors. Its cost-efficient deployment on existing handheld terminals reduces hardware expenses for businesses while enhancing scalability and ease of adoption. Fibocom will be use LANDI Global smart terminals for the first implementation.

“We are excited to collaborate with LANDI Global and Qualcomm Technologies to introduce QuickTaste AI, a solution that brings AI-powered automation to the catering industry,” said Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU Product Management at Fibocom. “By integrating AI Agents into catering service operations, we are redefining the customer experience while helping businesses enhance efficiency and reduce costs.”

Mihnea Serbu, LANDI Global VP commented:

“LANDI Global has consistently been at the forefront of delivering innovative retail solutions across diverse industries. Through our joint effort with Fibocom in AI, we will accelerate the digital transformation of the catering sector and drive meaningful advancements across the broader retail industry.”

The debut of QuickTaste AI marks a major step forward in integrating AI-driven automation, multilingual interaction, and smart service personalization in the catering industry. With the continued collaboration among partners, the industry can expect further advancements in AI-powered solutions, driving digital transformation and enhancing customer experiences across various sectors.

Mobile World Congress is ongoing, welcome to visit Fibocom’s booth at #5I33 in Hall 5. Join us in advancing connectivity for an intelligent future.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiary Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.