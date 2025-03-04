34.4 C
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + TARGET & BEST BUY HIGHLIGHT RETAIL EARNINGS

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on March 4th

  • Target (NYSE: TGT) earnings beat Q4 expectations, led by increase in comparable sales
  • Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) beats Q4 estimates, sees sales uptick and dividend boost
  • Stock futures are edging higher, recovering from yesterday’s declines

