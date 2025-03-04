OKX to Celebrate European Expansion with Exclusive Event at Malta’s Fort Manoel

Event to Feature Major Business Announcement and Celebrity Guests

VALLETTA, Malta, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading onchain technology company, announced today that it will host an exclusive celebration at Fort Manoel on Manoel Island in Valletta, Malta, on Wednesday 12 March. The event will mark OKX’s milestone achievement as the first global crypto to secure a full MiCA license and the launch of its operations across the EU.

Bringing together influential policymakers, financial regulators, industry leaders, and high-profile guests from the worlds of sports and entertainment, the event will highlight OKX’s commitment to innovation, compliance, and seamless crypto experiences for European users. The evening will also feature a major business announcement, underscoring the company’s ambitious plans for the region.

OKX CMO Haider Rafique said: “Our upcoming Malta event celebrates our success in bringing a fully regulated and seamless experience to European customers. The MiCA license showcases our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the highest standards of operations, and it’s just the beginning of our story in the region. Stay tuned — there’s another big announcement to come in Malta very soon.”

Europe is a key growth region market for OKX, the MiCA license highlights the company’s global vision and dedication to compliance in all major jurisdictions worldwide. MiCA regulations bring enhanced protections for customers, including stronger safeguards around asset security, transparency, and dispute resolution. These protections complement OKX’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to transparency, which have helped the company to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume.

OKX Europe customers now have access to OKX’s fully-regulated crypto exchange products under the MiCA licensing framework, including OTC trading, spot trading, and bot trading, for 240+ cryptocurrency tokens across 300+ trading pairs, and 60+ Euro-based trading pairs. The OKX website and mobile app also features local language customization, local currency displays, and local-language customer support across markets.

Learn more at okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world’s blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com