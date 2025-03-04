Ribbon Expands Portfolio of Innovative, Cost Efficient Routers

NPT 2714 and NPT 2705 deliver increased network flexibility and investment protection

TOKYO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a prominent supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, proudly announces the addition of two new routers to its NPT XDR2000 series: the NPT 2714, which has been recognized as a High Score Recipient in this year’s Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews , and the NPT 2507. Ribbon Is dedicated to assisting the world’s largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators in modernizing and safeguarding their networks and services.

“These new routers are a testament to our continued focus on reducing the cost of networking, said Sam Bucci, Ribbon COO. “The advanced architecture of the 2714 enables the aggregation of increasing traffic volumes in a true pay as you go fashion, delivering superb performance and outstanding investment protection.”

NPT 2714

The NPT 2714 features a new, innovative, orthogonal architecture for modular centralized routers, merging the best aspects of modular and fixed systems. It combines the redundancy and I/O diversity of modular systems with the simplicity and cost-efficiency of fixed systems, which allows it to deliver redundancy at an optimized cost while enabling flexibility and expandability through operational continuity.

Key features include:

True “Pay As You Grow”: offers the unique capability to start as a non-blocking 7.2Tbs switching capacity router and become a non-blocking 14.4Tbps router by adding 7.2Tbs switching card in-service.

offers the unique capability to start as a non-blocking 7.2Tbs switching capacity router and become a non-blocking 14.4Tbps router by adding 7.2Tbs switching card in-service. Security : includes software-driven MACsec (Media Access Security), removing any hardware dependency and ensuring availability for all network interfaces

: includes software-driven MACsec (Media Access Security), removing any hardware dependency and ensuring availability for all network interfaces Coherent Routing (IPoDWDM): IP and DWDM on a single platform with 36 x 400G ZR+ coherent interfaces including plugin amplifiers to extend reach

NPT 2507

The NPT 2507 is a 7.2Tbps fixed form factor router which complements the NPT 2714 for a network solution where compact size for a fixed fan out of 100G and 400G interfaces are key requirements.

It supports:

High Capacity : 40 by 100G and 8 by 400G coherent interfaces.

: 40 by 100G and 8 by 400G coherent interfaces. Cost Efficiency: optimized for aggregating 100G traffic, meeting operational needs without unnecessary complexity.

These two platforms, which highlight Ribbon’s leadership in delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and performance for network operators worldwide, will be GA in Q3 2025.. For more information, please visit us in Booth 2C42 at Mobile World Congress.

