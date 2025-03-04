SUNRATE and Atlas Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Travel Payments with Innovative Solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 March 2025 – SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlas, the global travel technology company, at ITB Berlin 2025. As part of the partnership, SUNRATE will integrate its advanced travel payment solutions with Atlas’s ATRIP (Air Travel Retailing and Information Platform).

Revolutionising the Travel Industry with Global Payments and Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Content

This partnership exemplifies how SUNRATE tackles key challenges in global travel distribution. At ITB Berlin, SUNRATE showcased how its commercial cards – trusted by partners like Atlas – are transforming travel payments for the industry.

SUNRATE’s virtual and physical commercial cards enable customers to settle card spends in more than 15 currencies. They also allow the customisation of key parameters, such as card limits and use cases, providing tailored financial control. Customers can also access real-time transaction statements and reconciliation tools. SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

“Teaming up with Atlas underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. As we continue to lead the way in global payment solutions, we remain steadfast in our mission to evolve our commercial card offerings, empowering travel businesses to navigate complex payment landscapes with agility and confidence,” said Shawn Qin, Head of Card Business at SUNRATE.

Addressing Cross-Border Payment Challenges

Cross-border payments remain one of the biggest challenges for the global travel distribution industry. Providing flexible, secure, and efficient payment solutions to travel sellers is essential for Atlas, which partners with 150 low-cost airlines and serves clients across the globe.

“The global payment ecosystem is constantly evolving, and keeping up with changing needs and regulations is no small task. That’s why Atlas is committed to working with the world’s leading payment providers to deliver the most up-to-date solutions to our customers,” said Mary Li, CEO and Founder of Atlas. “We are thrilled to partner with SUNRATE to empower the global travel ecosystem with efficient, convenient, and secure payment infrastructure.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/

About Atlas

Atlas is a global travel tech company connecting travel sellers worldwide with superior low-cost content powered by cutting edge technology. With its advanced Atlas’s ATRIP (Air Travel Retailing and Information Platform), travel professionals can now sell extensive content from over 150 low-cost carriers – via 1 single API.

Atlas leverages cloud-first technology and data infrastructure to provide fast and reliable access to high-quality LCC content, competitive fares, and efficient post-ticketing services. Combined with AI-enhanced content and tools, personalised payment solutions, and end-to-end customer service, this LCC content presents a new era in airline retailing – it’s never been easier to sell low-cost flights. To learn more about Atlas, visit: https://atlaslovestravel.com