Celebrate Raya with daily free shipping, exciting deals and cashback giveaways from Taobao

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taobao Malaysia is ushering in its first-ever sales campaign dedicated to the Ramadan and Raya season, offering Malaysian shoppers a golden opportunity to discover products that will make this festival truly special. Running throughout March, the month-long campaign features attractive promotions, daily free shipping vouchers, and a carefully curated selection of festive essentials, ensuring that Malaysians can prepare for the celebrations with ease.



Taobao Malaysia Celebrates the Festive Period with Its First Raya Sale this March

Following the successful introduction of its English interface in September last year, Taobao Malaysia continues its commitment to making the platform more accessible to local users. The Raya campaign is slated to further enhance that experience, providing tailored shopping solutions and promotions that cater to the needs of diverse Malaysian consumers.

Jess Lew, Country Head of Taobao Malaysia, said, “We are thrilled to celebrate one of our country’s biggest festive moments together with our first-ever Raya campaign. We have prepared an abundance of promotions to make it easier and more rewarding for our customers to shop for their festive needs. With the successful implementation of the English interface, we can further enhance the shopping experience, ensuring that everyone can easily access the Taobao platform and shop effortlessly.”

Celebrating the Spirit of Raya with Special Promotions

Shoppers can kickstart their shopping spree on Taobao from 8PM on 3 March with the platform’s promotions. But that’s not all! Taobao has set three amazing promotional phases for different categories packed with thrilling deals to help everyone shop for their Raya essentials.

Phase 1: Dapur Syawal Ceria (3 March 8PM – 8 March)

Special promotions on kitchenware such as cooking utensils, baking tools, dining essentials, organisers and storage solutions to help Malaysians prepare their homes for the festive season.

Phase 2: Serikan Rumah untuk Raya & Balik Kampung Essentials (9 March – 22 March)

Special discounts on home décor, furniture, lighting, carpets and even travel essentials like suitcases for those heading back to their hometowns.

Phase 3: Last Call Raya Sale (23 March – 31 March)

A final chance for shoppers to grab last-minute deals on all must-have Raya essentials before the celebrations begin.

On top of that, shoppers have the chance to grab a limited-time offer, and an RMB35 voucher (equivalent to RM21) to enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend required during this special promotion period.

For first-time Taobao shoppers, there are exciting deals for as low as RMB1 (equivalent to RM0.62) up for grabs, making the Raya campaign the perfect time to join the Taobao community. (Attached link for ¥1 New User Deals: https://intl.taobao.com/sk/01xkbhkBzLC)

Taobao Malaysia is also introducing the “Spend & Win Duit Raya” throughout the campaign to take this Raya promotion to the next level. Shoppers can stand a chance to win up to RMB50 (equivalent to RM30) Duit Raya every Wednesday in March at 12PM (5th, 12th, 19th, 26th) when they make a purchase, with 100 winners per day. The Duit Raya will be in the form of cashback amount, and it will be equivalent to the amount shoppers spend, capped at RMB50 (equivalent to RM30).

“We hope to build a more holistic shopping environment with the promise of delivering our biggest promotion in Malaysia ever. We believe Malaysians will be able to save more and enjoy more this festive season,” concluded Lew.

The Taobao app is available to download for FREE on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more details on Taobao Malaysia’s Raya promotion, please stay tuned for updates on the Taobao Malaysia Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X social media channels or visit the Taobao app.

* The platform rules will prevail over the specific promotion details.

About Taobao Malaysia

Taobao Malaysia aims to facilitate convenient shopping on Taobao and Tmall for consumers in Malaysia. Through the Taobao app, Malaysian shoppers can access billions of products, complete with logistics, payment and other services and offers tailored to their individual market needs. Taobao Malaysia is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.