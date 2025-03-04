TCL Advances Human-Focused Technology with Dynamic Launches at MWC 2025, Featuring the TCL 60 Series, NXTPAPER Tablet, and 5G Connected Devices

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, has showcased its commitment to user-centric innovation by unveiling a comprehensive range of products at MWC 2025. Among the key highlights are the expansion of the TCL 60 Series and the detailed specifications of the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus as well as the introduction of advanced 5G connectivity solutions, augmented reality and projector technology. By integrating cutting-edge technology with sustainability, TCL continues to redefine user interaction and connectivity, striving to deliver a seamless and integrated digital experience that inspires greatness and aligns with evolving consumer expectations.

TCL 60 Series: Delivers Enhanced Eye Comfort and Connectivity

The TCL 60 Series is designed to meet the demands of modern users with various lifestyles and preferences, focusing on eye comfort, connectivity, and productivity. Following the launch of TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G at CES 2025 destined to the North American market, the series introduces six new smartphones, including the TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 60 NXTPAPER. These models feature the innovative NXTPAPER technology, which maximizes eye comfort by employing hardware-level blue light filtering and anti-glare capabilities, making them ideal for prolonged viewing without causing eye strain.

The TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G is designed to transform the mobile reading experience and includes features such as AI-driven tools for productivity and content creation. Additionally, the TCL 60R 5G and TCL 60 5G as well as the TCL 60 SE and TCL 605, are each designed to support different user requirements with high-performance capabilities and long battery life. These models demonstrate TCL’s dedication to innovation and providing high-quality, durable devices that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: Revolutionizing Digital Reading and Writing Experience

Building on its innovative product lineup, TCL introduced the NXTPAPER 11 Plus, marking its entry into the AI-integrated tablet market. Equipped with TCL’s cutting-edge NXTPAPER 4.0 technology and upgraded NXTPAPER Key, the tablet is designed to transform how users interact with digital content. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus introduces advanced Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode, designed to optimize visual comfort and reduce eye strain through innovative display settings that adapt to various scenarios and individual viewing preferences. This tablet not only enhances clarity and color but also personalizes the viewing experience, making digital interaction more comfortable.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus enhances user interactivity with advanced input options. The device supports stylus input directly in any text field, offering a more intuitive and natural writing experience. This feature allows for direct hand-writing entry in any text fields, such as search boxes and chat interfaces, providing a convenient and efficient alternative to switching between stylus input and keyboard typing. Alongside these features, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is equipped with AI-driven productivity tools that enhance communication and content creation. Designed for both professional and personal use, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus combines high performance with elegant design. It features a high-resolution 11.5-inch 2.2K display paired with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate for crystal-clear and smooth visuals, all within a lightweight, 490g portable frame. This blend of advanced technology and user-centric design establishes a new standard for modern tablets, redefining expectations in the digital landscape.

LINKPORT IK511 and LINKHUB HH516: Leading the Way with 5G RedCap Technology and AI-Enhanced Broadband Solutions

TCL continues to spearhead advancements in 5G broadband technology by leveraging the 5G RedCap technology and pioneering AI-driven solutions: the TCL LINKPORT IK511 5G RedCap USB Dongle and the TCL LINKHUB HH516 5G AI CPE router. The LINKPORT IK511, North America’s only commercially available 5G RedCap device, leads the way in the 5G NR RedCap R17 standard. IK511 delivers speeds up to 220Mbps, weighs only 28.7g, offers plug-and-play ease, and can be compatible with across operating systems, which is ideal for both consumer and industrial M2M applications. Moreover, it incorporates cutting-edge features like 5G network slicing and Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC), making it a pivotal player in cost-effective 5G connectivity and suitable for critical applications like emergency response, industrial AR and more.

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH516 combines advanced hardware with AI technology to significantly optimize network performance. The HH516 features end-to-end AI QoS, boosting throughput for critical applications by over 20% and cutting latency in low-latency scenarios by more than 10%. Its innovative AI ECO mode intelligently adjusts power settings based on usage patterns, reducing power consumption by over 10% compared with ECO mode.

TCL plans to expand these AI innovations across a broader spectrum of products, with the goal of building a robust portfolio of intelligent broadband solutions. Our forthcoming Wi-Fi 7 Entry 5G CPE, the TCL LINKHUB HH516L, scheduled for launch in the second half of 2025, will introduce AI capabilities even to entry-level 5G CPEs. Furthermore, our Fiber Home Gateway series will also incorporate AI enhancements in the future, forming a comprehensive suite of AI-powered broadband solutions. This will allow AI to benefit more people and places, inspiring smarter connections.

RayNeo: Innovating Augmented Reality Experiences

Continuing its streak of technological advancements, TCL RayNeo unveiled the latest in augmented reality with the introduction of the RayNeo Air 3s AR glasses. These glasses feature advanced display technology and eye care features and are distinguished by the world’s first dual opposing acoustic chamber design, setting a new standard for portable AR experiences. Additionally, RayNeo highlighted two flagship devices: the X3 Pro, equipped with the world’s smallest light engine for a lightweight, AI-enhanced design, and the V3, featuring a 12MP Sony sensor coupled with a real-time AI assistant. These innovations provide users with unparalleled clarity and seamless interaction.

PlayCube: Unmatched Portability and Performance in Projector Technology

The introduction of the PlayCube marks another significant innovation by TCL, blending practicality with advanced technology in a new projector model. Its unique Magic Cube Design enhances portability and functionality, allowing for easy adjustment of viewing angles and blending seamlessly with any decor. The TCL PlayCube is equipped with a 2.5-hour built-in battery, ideal for both indoor and outdoor entertainment, offering unparalleled flexibility. It features real-time calibration for focus adjustments and keystone correction, ensuring effortless setup and user-friendly operation. Running on Google TV and certified by Google, Netflix, and Prime Video, the PlayCube provides access to extensive streaming resources for a superior viewing experience. This integration of advanced features signifies a major advancement in making sophisticated technology accessible for everyday use.

TCL Mobile co-developed NXTPAPER display with TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology. By consistently setting new benchmarks in the mobile industry, TCL not only enhances user interactions but also ensures that its products are accessible, powerful, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of its global consumer base. Reinforcing its dedication to human-centered innovation, TCL is committed to integrating the latest technological advancements to enrich daily life. This commitment empowers TCL to deliver smarter, seamless, and more cohesive digital experiences that not only redefine connectivity but also significantly enhance user engagement and satisfaction worldwide.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers ‘Inspire Greatness’ in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world’s largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

