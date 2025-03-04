Tencent Cloud Unveils Super-App-as-a-Service at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025, Driving Telco’s Transformation with Digital Connectivity

HONG KONG, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology leader Tencent, make its debut at MWC Barcelona 2025 with the introduction of Tencent Cloud Super App as a Service (TCSAS) solution. TCSAS is a cutting-edge technology solution designed to build deep, meaningful and perpetual connections with users, as businesses race to build richer digital ecosystems, through super-app strategies.

Super App as a Service: Powering the Future of Digital Connectivity

With more than 50% of the global population will be daily active users of multiple super apps by 2027[1], businesses are increasingly looking for solutions to drive engagement, revenue, and differentiation through the offering their users with seamless interactions and integrated digital experiences.

Leveraging more than a decade of experience in building and supporting the WeChat/Weixin digital ecosystem, which now serves 1.3 billion monthly active users via modular mini apps and games, TCSAS redefines digital connectivity empowering enterprises with proven capabilities and tools, as well as accumulated consumer internet expertise, to build, scale, and operate their own super apps.

Through TCSAS, businesses can instantly onboard hundreds and thousands of mini apps, enabling plug-and-play functionality for seamless integration on a single platform. The platform also serves as a dynamic marketplace with a diverse selection of mini games, content apps, e-commerce solutions, productivity tools, and industry-specific templates to help businesses expand their digital ecosystem. The platform’s advanced instant messaging, live streaming, and interactive content capabilities further enhance user experiences, driving over 10x longer engagement and as much as 5x higher retention.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “At Tencent Cloud, we strive to harness the power of digital-first connections to help businesses move at speed, increase competitiveness and deliver exceptional digital experience that drive real user value. With TCSAS, telcos can seamlessly integrate essential services, marketplaces, and interactive content into a unified platform, nurturing user engagement and business growth. Beyond the telecom sector, we look forward to collaborating with more organizations across industries in the Europe to unlock new revenue streams and accelerate digital transformation.”

Proven Global Success in Driving Telco Digital Evolution with Super App

Orange Middle East & Africa (OMEA), a leading multi-service telecom player in the region, has adopted TCSAS to build an open digital super app ecosystem: “Max It”. This new super app brings together the worlds of telecommunications, financial services, and ecommerce to meet all the daily needs of its users. “Max it” will integrate a diverse array of mini apps offering services spanning utilities, lifestyle services, ecommerce, and entertainment. This innovation enhances user engagement and experience by offering businesses a versatile platform to connect with consumers through seamless, everyday digital experiences. “Max it” is expected to reach and serve 45 million users by this year, enriching experiences for businesses to connect with consumers.

Tencent Cloud Super App-as-a-Service (TCSAS) is revolutionizing digital transformation across global industries, with adoption spanning telecom, banking, gaming, and government sectors. Leading organizations like Indonesia’s No.1 telecommunications provider Telkomsel, one of Southeast Asia’s largest public bank Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and Middle Eastern game developer PlaysOut have already integrated the platform to drive innovation and operational excellence. As its global footprint expands, TCSAS empowers businesses to deliver seamless, scalable digital experiences, accelerating their journey toward digital transformation.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.