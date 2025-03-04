NEW DELHI, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LT Foods Ltd., an Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space, proudly announces its collaboration with the finest global superstar, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, for the world’s finest basmati brand – DAAWAT®



The King of Bollywood teams up with the King of Basmati

The moment marks the coming together of the Bollywood icon, who has enthralled the audiences with his finest performances, with DAAWAT® known for delivering the finest food experiences across millions of homes globally.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’m glad to partner with DAAWAT®, where passion and commitment to excellence come together, inspiring people to bring out their finest in every meal and every moment.”

Mr. Ashwani Arora, Managing Director & CEO, LT Foods Limited said, “DAAWAT® is not just about food, it’s about crafting moments of joy and togetherness. We take pride in bringing the finest quality basmati to tables across the world. Shah Rukh Khan, being the finest global actor, is synonymous with excellence, making him the ideal choice to represent DAAWAT®. Together, we celebrate the art of Bring Out Your Finest.”

About LT Foods Limited

LT Foods Ltd. is a leading global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in the consumer food space. It is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business for more than last 70 years. The company delivers the finest quality and taste experiences in more than 80 countries across India, the U.S., U.K., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the Rest of the World. The company’s flagship brands include DAAWAT®, one of India’s most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Royal®, which is North America’s most loved brand and many more. The company is proudly expanding into the future food preferences of millennials by offering organic food in global markets and supplying organic food-ingredients to leading businesses. The company is committed to nurturing the goodness of food for people, the community and the planet.