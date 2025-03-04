Vingroup and global investment firm JTA Investment Qatar signed MOU for strategic investments in VinFast and Vinpearl

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy – Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup (center, left) and Dr. Amir Ali Salemi, Founder and CEO of JTA Investment Qatar, at the MOU signing ceremony.

The MOU outlines JTA Investment Qatar’s expressed interest in strategic opportunities within Vingroup’s core business sectors, specifically its industrials & technology and real estate & services pillars.

Regarding the industrials & technology pillar, JTA Investment Qatar explores a potential equity investment of at least USD 1 billion in VinFast, the Nasdaq-listed pure-play EV manufacturer, as well as a strategic partnership aimed at supporting VinFast’s global expansion and technological development.

Regarding the real estate & services pillar, JTA Investment Qatar is exploring investment opportunities in Vinpearl’s managed and operated five-star hotels, resorts and amusement parks clusters, which are prominently situated in Vietnam’s prime tourist areas.

Furthermore, JTA Investment Qatar and Vingroup are actively pursuing the establishment of joint ventures to expand and enhance Vinpearl’s service offerings (including hotels & resorts, amusement parks and golf courses), particularly in unique and high-growth tourism markets where Vinpearl maintains a strong market presence.

Under the MOU, the companies will engage in discussions to define their future collaboration in pursuing mutually beneficial objectives.

JTA Investment Qatar will leverage its investment expertise, financial resources, and extensive partner network to facilitate capital deployment for Vingroup’s strategic business segments, including VinFast and Vinpearl.

Concurrently, Vingroup will contribute its operational expertise, execution capabilities, domestic market leadership, and global market potential to optimize shared value and achieve the strategic opportunities and missions of both entities in technology, infrastructure, and tourism sectors.

Dr. Amir Ali Salemi, Founder and CEO of JTA Investment Qatar, said, “By leveraging our expertise and resources within the energy, technology, infrastructure, and tourism sectors, we are thrilled to contribute to the advancement of Vingroup’s strategic objectives and promising business areas, with a particular emphasis on VinFast and Vinpearl. This collaboration will generate mutually beneficial business opportunities and facilitate Vingroup’s strategic expansion into international markets.”

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared, “We are honored to partner with JTA Investment Qatar, and confident that this collaboration will unlock significant opportunities for Vingroup and its subsidiaries to drive technological, infrastructural, and sustainable economic advancement in Vietnam, while establishing a foundation for international expansion. Leveraging the combined strengths of Vingroup’s ecosystem and local expertise with JTA Investment Qatar’s experience and resources, we anticipate successful projects that foster sustainable progress, technological innovation in key sectors like electric vehicles and tourism, contributing to the greater good.”

Building upon its established domestic success, Vingroup continues to pursue global expansion, notably through VinFast’s strategic entry into key markets across North America, Europe, India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main verticals: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/en.

About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is the leading hospitality platform in Vietnam with a diverse mix of luxury and family resorts, amusement parks and entertainment complexes, golf courses, convention centers, restaurants and spas in Vietnam’s top destinations. Vinpearl has been a pioneer in Vietnam’s tourism since its operations in 2003, featuring 3 destination complexes, the first of its kind in Vietnam. We set the stage to take our guests away on uniquely personalised and memorable journeys. Find out more at: https://vinpearl.com/en.

About JTA Investment Qatar

JTA Investment Qatar is a global investment firm founded in 2010, with a strong presence in Qatar and the UK, offering innovative financing solutions across multiple sectors, including energy, technology, infrastructure and tourism. Through strong partnerships, JTA Investment Qatar identifies and converges global projects, providing tailored consulting and investment. Emphasizing sustainable growth and social responsibility, JTA Investment Qatar supports local initiatives, incubates businesses, and focuses on talent development, ensuring structured governance and excellence in all endeavors. Learn more at: https://jtaholding.qa