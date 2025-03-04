Zendure Named Official Partner of UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2025, Championing Accessible Clean Energy

PARIS, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure, a leading innovator in solar energy technology, has been named an official partner for UNESCO World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2025. This prestigious partnership underscores Zendure’s mission to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to households worldwide, popularizing the latest energy technologies and driving the global transition to a sustainable future.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

The year-long WED initiative, launched today at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, showcases the critical role of engineering in achieving global sustainability goals. Zendure’s partnership highlights the company’s commitment to this mission and its significant contributions to clean energy accessibility, particularly within the European market.

Your Energy, Our Future: A Partnership for Sustainability

“We are deeply honored to partner with UNESCO and the World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) for World Engineering Day,” said Bryan Liu, CEO and founder of Zendure. “This partnership provides a powerful platform to amplify our message and accelerate the global adoption of household clean energy. At Zendure, we believe that ‘Your Energy, Our Future’ isn’t just a phrase; it’s the fundamental truth driving our work. Every individual’s energy choices directly impact the collective well-being of our planet. We’re committed to empowering people to make those choices sustainable ones.”

Liu’s personal experience growing up without electricity in a rural Chinese village fueled his passion for empowering communities through energy access. This passion is reflected in Zendure’s rapid growth and innovative product line, all designed with the understanding that accessible clean energy is crucial for a shared, sustainable future.

Innovation and Impact: Zendure to Maximize Cost Saving with AI-powered Home Energy Management System

Founded in 2017, Zendure has quickly become a pioneer in the clean energy sector. As the first company to introduce Balcony Solar Solutions (BKW) in Germany, where it holds a top-three market position, Zendure has made solar power a practical reality for urban dwellers. The company’s reach extends across Europe, including France, Austria, and Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States, China, and Japan.

Zendure’s commitment to accessible clean energy is powerfully demonstrated by its latest innovation, the SolarFlow 800, a revolutionary hybrid microinverter. By generating significantly more power and intelligently storing excess energy, the SolarFlow 800 minimizes grid reliance and maximizes savings, empowering individuals to shape a brighter energy future.

Looking ahead, Zendure is poised to further revolutionize home energy management. The company will soon launch the industry’s first AI-empowered Home Energy Management System (HEMS). This groundbreaking system will take home energy storage solutions to the next level, providing users with unprecedented control, cost-savings, and intelligent energy management capabilities. This system will learn user patterns, optimize energy usage, and further enhance the efficiency and affordability of clean energy for households.

The impact of Zendure’s solutions is significant. In 2024 alone, Zendure users generated over 13.17 million kWh of clean electricity, reducing coal consumption by an estimated 4,386 tons – equivalent to planting forests covering 461 football fields. This resulted in an estimated €4-6 million in savings for European households.

Zendure’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products. A strategic partnership with Ganfeng Lithium, a global leader in lithium battery production and recycling, ensures the environmental responsibility of Zendure’s energy storage solutions. Ganfeng Lithium’s advanced recycling processes achieve over 90% lithium recovery and more than 95% nickel and cobalt recovery.

Building a Sustainable Future: Zendure and UNESCO’s Shared Vision

The partnership with UNESCO and the WFEO for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is a testament to the power of engineering to address global challenges and build a more sustainable future, one household at a time. It directly aligns with WED’s core message: highlighting the crucial role engineers play in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

About Zendure:

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure’s mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

About World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development:

World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is celebrated every year on 4th March as a UNESCO international day. It highlights the achievements of engineers and engineering in our modern world and aims to improve public understanding of how engineering and technology are central to sustainable development.

Contact:

Chris Patrick

chris.qiu@zendure.com