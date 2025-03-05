2025 Call for Code Engages Developers to Build AI Solutions that Address Social and Humanitarian Issues

In its eighth year, Call for Code presents a series of SDG-focused hackathons throughout the year, kicking off with a competition to build AI agents

BOULDER, Colo., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Call for Code Creator David Clark Cause, Founding Partner IBM (NYSE: IBM), Global Impact Partner United Nations Human Rights, and Program Affiliate the Linux Foundation invite developers and problem solvers to participate in the 2025 Call for Code program to create projects and solutions that use AI to help tackle United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Since its launch in 2018, Call for Code has rallied developers globally to come together and create innovative solutions to help solve the world’s largest problems with technology. In 2025, the Call for Code Global Challenge will again ask how AI can address humanitarian issues to make a real difference for communities around the world.

“Call for Code is a unique global tech initiative, that inspires and empowers developers and problem-solvers from around the world to use their talent to innovate for social good,” said David Clark, Founder and CEO of Call for Code. “I am immensely proud that Call for Code, alongside its founding partner IBM, and with UN Human Rights, has helped ensure that technology serves as a catalyst for sustainability, climate and humanitarian action.”

This year, participants will have the opportunity to take part in five qualifying hackathon events as part of the year-long Call for Code Global Challenge in collaboration with IBM’s TechXchange Client Advocacy team. For each event, teams will build an original proof-of-concept solution based on a different SDG with technologies like watsonx, IBM’s portfolio of AI products, and IBM Cloud services. Each hackathon will include a different theme linked to one of the 17 SDGs.

The first qualifying hackathon will be held March 20 through March 31, 2025. In honor of UN World Water Day on March 22, it calls on participants to build a proof-of-concept for an AI virtual agent using watsonx.ai that can be put to work to address an issue that falls under the SDG6: Clean Water and Sanitation. In addition, Call for Code will host a hackathon to tackle SDG 13: Climate Action as part of the 2025 Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Summit, the world’s largest human rights-based climate forum, hosted by UN Human Rights, the University of Oxford, and co-hosted by leading universities worldwide.

“From the very beginning, UN Human Rights has been honored to support Call for Code, recognizing that technology—when grounded in human rights—can be a powerful force for good,” said Ansar Mahfoudh, head of the Innovation and Analytics Hub at UN Human Rights. “Since helping launch this groundbreaking initiative almost a decade ago, we have supported those projects that champion innovation that serves humanity. We remain committed to ensuring Call for Code grows from strength to strength, by drawing on a community of socially-minded coders who place humans at the centre of tech and innovation solutions.”

“Call for Code is a unique opportunity to get hands-on with AI, build new skills, network with a community of like-minded problem solvers, and create solutions,” said Dinesh Nirmal, IBM Senior Vice President, IBM Software. “This year, there’s no-cost access to industry leading, enterprise-grade IBM software like watsonx.ai for participants. I am excited to see what teams build to make a positive difference.”

Teams, made up of one to five developers, can compete for prizes awarded in each hackathon. The top Call for Code solution from each qualifying hackathon will win $5,000 USD and one conference pass per team member to the IBM TechXchange Conference 2025 in Orlando. This is IBM’s biggest technical learning conference of the year (official rules apply, tickets are non-transferable, and travel and lodging are not included). The qualifying teams will also have the chance to advance to compete for the 2025 Call for Code Global Challenge Grand Prizes, including a top cash prize of $50,000 USD. Top teams will also have the opportunity for open-source project support from the Linux Foundation. Grand prize winners will be announced in December.

Interested participants can register here before March 18, 2025 for the first hackathon, which runs from March 20 to 31, 2025. More details about each Call for Code qualifying hackathon will be shared on the Call for Code website as the year progresses.

About Call for Code Global Challenge

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That’s why David Clark, the CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018, and launched it alongside Founding Partner IBM and Global Impact Partner United Nations Human Rights. In 2022 Call for Code was selected as the preferred innovation platform for the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, the largest public/private initiative in the world promoting climate justice.

