ARK Group Strengthens Singapore Presence with Expanded Overseas Headquarters to Power Global Growth

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Noah Holdings Limited’s (“Noah” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686) newly launched global wealth management platform for global Chinese investors, ARK Group, today opened its new overseas headquarters in Singapore, tripling the firm’s existing physical footprint in the city-state. The opening marks the latest step in the firm’s global expansion initiative, and strengthens its ability to address the sophisticated needs of global Chinese clients as they navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located at 333 North Bridge Road, Odeon, sits in the heart of the world’s premier global wealth hub. Relocating the firm’s headquarters to Singapore will provide ARK Group with vast opportunities within one of the fastest growing locations for Chinese personal assets abroad.

“Singapore’s dynamic wealth management ecosystem, combined with its robust regulatory environment, offers ARK Group an unparalleled platform for international growth,” said Ms. Jingbo Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah. “Having established our presence in Singapore six years ago, this new overseas headquarters marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to deliver comprehensive, innovative, and culturally relevant solutions tailored specifically for global Chinese clients.”

Alongside the new hub, ARK Group is investing heavily in talent acquisition to expand its team alongside enhancements to its already unmatched client-centric service.

“Our investment in Singapore expands a crucial gateway for our clients, allowing us to deliver seamless wealth management solutions across the global Chinese corridor,” said Zander Yin, CEO of Noah Holdings. “By investing heavily in talent and operational capabilities, ARK Group is positioning itself at the forefront of an industry experiencing profound transformation.”

Leading financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, DBS, Macquarie, Blackstone, and Vista Equity Partners joined ARK Group for its expansion announcement. The event also included remarks from Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Equity Partners on Generative AI and the current market environment.

ARK Group’s established presence in Singapore is supported by key regulatory licenses, including the Capital Markets Services Licence, Financial Adviser’s Licence (Exemption), and Trust Services Licence, from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Since 2018, the firm has established its presence in the city-state under the name Noah Singapore.

ARK Group’s Hong Kong office will continue to serve as a critical regional hub, ensuring complete continuity for servicing clients. At the same time, the firm is investing further to enhance client services across all offices including its Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles locations.

About ARK Group

ARK Group is a leading provider of global wealth management services under Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686). ARK Group provides one-stop financial services for high-net-worth global Chinese families and institutions. With a client-centric philosophy that emphasizes independence and professionalism, ARK Group consistently innovates its product offerings and services to address the evolving needs of its clients, delivering sophisticated wealth management strategies with a goal of becoming the preferred wealth management platform for global Chinese investors.

ARK Group currently has over USD 8.7 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). With service centers in multiple countries and regions, ARK Group’s team of 140+ global investment advisors focuses on providing tailored, localized financial services to clients.