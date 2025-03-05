Axiom Partners with Know Your Customer to Elevate Business KYC Standards in the Digital Asset Market

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Axiom announces its partnership with Know Your Customer (KYC), a leading RegTech company, to integrate its real-time business verification solutions into AxiomXchange, enabling full automation of the platform’s business KYC processes. This partnership not only strengthens Axiom’s portfolio but also allows Know Your Customer to expand its innovative compliance solutions to a wider audience. Together, they aim to create a new standard for compliance in the fast-evolving digital assets landscape.

“At Axiom, we’re passionate about redefining excellence in the digital assets space while keeping things simple and secure,” said James Ong, CSO of Axiom. “Our latest KYC business verification solution speeds up client onboarding and ensures rock-solid identity verification, creating a truly seamless and enjoyable trading experience.”

“Our collaboration with Axiom signifies a substantial leap forward in delivering exceptional business KYC solutions to the digital assets community,” said Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer. “By leveraging our advanced RegTech solutions and AI capabilities, we empower Axiom to efficiently automate its corporate client verification and risk management, effectively addressing the compliance challenges prevalent in the digital asset space and elevating industry standards.”

“Our integration with KYC is a real game-changer,” added Richmond Tung, COO of Axiom. “By cutting down onboarding friction and delivering quick, effective client verification, we’re not just boosting our risk management framework—we’re raising the bar for the entire digital assets community. This means smoother operations and a more confident client experience for everyone involved.”

This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Axiom and Know Your Customer to excellence in trading and compliance. AxiomXchange OTC offers high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and corporate clients customised access to cryptocurrency markets through a secure and private platform. By merging Axiom’s robust trading capabilities with Know Your Customer’s cutting-edge real-time business verification solutions, the two companies strive to foster a secure, transparent, and user-friendly environment that adapts to the evolving digital asset landscape.

Know Your Customer’s innovative platform will provide AxiomXchange with direct access to over 140 global company registries, ensuring 100% accurate, real-time, and official company data essential for compliance. This integration will enhance customer due diligence (CDD) processes and automate client verification and risk management, significantly raising industry standards and leading the way in compliance within the digital asset space.

About Axiom

Axiom’s mission is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the rapidly evolving crypto landscape by providing reliable, secure, and efficient trading and payment solutions. Our goal is to deliver a seamless and transparent experience for users, supported by cutting-edge technology that ensures every transaction is smooth, fast, and trustworthy.

AxiomXchange OTC offers high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, and corporate clients seamless access to the cryptocurrency markets through private, secure, and tailored OTC solutions. Our platform guarantees deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and the discretion required for large-scale trades, meeting the evolving needs of the global financial ecosystem.

About Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next-generation business verification solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide. For teams facing challenges with inefficient client due diligence and onboarding processes, Know Your Customer delivers a modular compliance solution that merges an intuitive digital workspace with real-time registry data, seamless integrations, and smart automation, transforming the compliance function from the core. This modular design allows clients to efficiently customise the functionalities they need, all accessible via REST API.