Beyond Music Acquires Copyright Stake in BTS Hit Song “Butter”

SEOUL, South Korea, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beyond Music, Asia’s leading music intellectual properties (IPs) investment and data management company, has acquired a copyright stake in “Butter,” the global hit song by BTS. This deal was successfully made thanks to the support of Stephen Kirk, one of the songwriters of this song. With this new acquisition, the company has further cemented its presence in the global music IP market by adding one of K-pop’s most iconic tracks to its catalog.



Beyond Music

“Butter” is one of BTS’s signature tracks and a defining global K-pop anthem. Upon its release in May 2021, the song set multiple records, including ‘The highest number of YouTube views within 24 hours’, ‘The most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify globally, earning a Guinness World Record’, and ‘Entry into Spotify’s prestigious “Billions Club,” underscoring its lasting streaming mega-success and global impact’.

Jinwoo Jo, CEO of Beyond Music, said, “Acquiring a copyright stake in BTS’s global hit ‘Butter’ is a major step forward in our music IP investment and value-up strategy. We will continue to expand our presence in the global market through strategic acquisitions, portfolio diversification, and innovative monetization strategies, securing sustainable growth for years to come.”

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Beyond Music’s global expansion and its ongoing mission to enhance the value of music IP. It also represents the beginning of a broader initiative to honor and extend the musical legacies of Stephen Kirk and other world-renowned songwriters.

By securing a stake in “Butter,” Beyond Music continues to strengthen its presence in the global music IP landscape, ensuring that both artistic integrity and sustainable investor returns remain at the core of its strategy.

Beyond Music’s first major acquisition took place in 2022 with the catalog of notable Canadian GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Greg Wells. In 2024, the company also acquired the music catalog of internationally renowned Latin GRAMMY Award-winner, singer and songwriter Yandel including his publishing interests and royalties, his share of performance royalties and neighboring rights royalties.

Since its establishment in 2021, Beyond Music has consistently enhanced the value of music IP through optimized licensing and value-up strategies based on proprietary data analysis systems. To date, the company has closed over 100 large-scale music IP acquisitions both domestically and internationally, amassing a catalog of more than 35,000 copyrights including publishing and master rights, spanning from the 1990s to the present.