BKFC Announces Electrifying Event Lineup Through May 2025, Expanding Global Reach

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, under Triller Group Inc, started 2025 with five straight sellouts and will continue that momentum through worldwide expansion. The BKFC schedule is set to deliver a knockout series of events through May 2025, bringing its high-octane, no-gloves action to fight fans across the globe. With a lineup featuring epic showdowns from the U.S. to Europe and the Middle East, BKFC continues its meteoric rise, cementing its status as the premier destination for raw, unfiltered combat sports.

Upcoming BKFC Events:

BKFC Fight Night Philly – Friday, March 21, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA – The city of brotherly love is about to get ruthless as BKFC returns with its unrelenting bare-knuckle battles to the East Coast. On January 25, 2025 , BKFC presented their spectacular KnuckleMania V event to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia , setting a local modern day combat sports attendance record of 17,762. The March 21 event emanates from the famed 2300 Arena in Philadelphia .

“We’re bringing the fire to every corner of the world,” said David Feldman, CEO and Founder of BKFC. “With this stacked lineup, we’re not only showcasing the toughest fighters in the sport but also making our mark in key international markets. From the U.S. to Europe and the Middle East, BKFC is proving that bare-knuckle combat is here to stay – and it’s bigger than ever.”

Fans won’t miss a second of the action, with every event streaming live on the BKFC App (BKFC.com) and DAZN (DAZN.com/BKFC). Tickets are on sale now for all events at BKFC.com.

BKFC’s global expansion builds on a record-breaking 2024, where the franchise saw a 100% increase in overall attendance, a 250M+ social media reach, and growth into 60+ countries, as highlighted in Triller Group’s latest investor report.

About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC holds all of its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to “Toe the Line”: start every round face to face, and just inches apart.

In BKFC, only those fighters who are established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai are allowed to compete. The referees and judges are required to have extensive professional combat sports experience. All fights are held under the auspices and control of an Athletic Commission. BKFC is true to its word as fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle. This makes BKFC unquestionably the truest form of bare knuckle fighting. BKFC is dedicated to not just creating the safest, most exciting, and highest-level bare-knuckle fighting organization in the world, it’s also leading the way for a new fully recognized professional combat sport. BKFC is truly the sport of the future, which fully respects its remarkable past.

About Triller Group Inc.

(Nasdaq: ILLR) Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group’s premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.trillercorp.com and www.agba.com.

