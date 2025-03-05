The Only Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) To Offer Advanced Data Protection Meeting HIPPA Requirements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Branch, the industry’s leading linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, today announced innovations in its Performance offering, which provides growth marketers with privacy-centric attribution that connects user journeys across web, app and offline touchpoints.

Most notably, Branch now gives organizations in heavily regulated industries the ability to utilize ad integrations, data integrations and custom workbooks with encryption and decryption functionality — all while addressing their compliance with HIPPA and other regulatory requirements. The solution also features Predictive Aggregate Measurement (PAM) which provides accurate, granular insights into campaign performance while remaining privacy-focused.

“We’ve seen impressive results with Branch’s Performance Suite, particularly when it comes to predictive aggregate measurement,” said Valissa Warren, senior digital data analyst, ANZ Plus. “We’ve significantly reduced our reportable CPA in just a couple of months. Those types of improvements make a major impact on our business.”

These advances come at a time where marketers and advertisers face increased difficulty assessing campaign effectiveness amidst deprecation of tracking identifiers and evolving privacy regulations. A recent study showed that “88% of advertisers believe privacy laws will impact personalized targeting” with approximately 38% reporting “difficulty in keeping up with the implications of each new law” and 31% “experiencing an increase in costs due to changing privacy laws.”

“We’re all internet users and we all want our data protected — trusting brands that handle our personal data responsibly the most,” said Irina Bukatik, vice president of product at Branch. “Simultaneously, advertisers need insights to connect the dots across platforms and devices to ensure advertising dollars are being spent effectively. Branch Performance meets the needs of people and brands — delivering precise measurement for marketers while taking into account the ever-changing privacy landscape.”

Branch Performance provides actionable data for performance marketers to optimize campaigns, allows for seamless attribution across channels and adapts to privacy changes as new regulations emerge. When used alongside Branch’s pioneering deep linking solutions, it allows businesses to deliver unbroken experiences for users and fully measure customer engagement across channels, platforms and operating systems. With the new advancements in Branch Performance, organizations can fill in iOS measurement gaps in a privacy-safe way, eliminate connected TV (CTV) fragmentation and unify cost and attribution data in one solution.

Along with Advanced Compliance Encryption and PAM, other solution enhancements include:

Privacy-centric Attribution for comprehensive and enduring measurement, enabling robust coverage through advanced attribution approaches like PAM and SKAdNetwork (SKAN).

for comprehensive and enduring measurement, enabling robust coverage through advanced attribution approaches like PAM and SKAdNetwork (SKAN). Household Measurement assessing ad performance across web, mobile and CTV devices, making it easier to measure return on advertising spend (ROAS), analyze cross-device performance and improve retargeting efforts.

assessing ad performance across web, mobile and CTV devices, making it easier to measure return on advertising spend (ROAS), analyze cross-device performance and improve retargeting efforts. ROI Hub featuring centralized analytics for campaign spend and earnings to enable better budget allocation decisions.

For more information about Branch Performance, visit branch.io/performance/ .

For media inquiries, please contact jordan.mcmahon@branch.io .

About Branch

Branch is the linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, trusted to maximize the value of their evolving digital strategies. World-class brands like Instacart, Western Union, NBCUniversal, and Zocdoc rely on Branch to acquire users, retain customers and drive more conversions.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/branch_logo.jpg