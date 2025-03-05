China’s two sessions: bridging public voice and policy action

BEIJING, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As China’s paramount legislative and advisory assemblies convene this week for their annual sessions, the global spotlight shifts to Beijing. The “Two Sessions” — the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) — commence on March 5th and March 4th respectively, providing a crucial insight into the nation’s policy directions.

These gatherings serve as pivotal indicators of China’s political and economic course. This year’s “two sessions” bring together nearly 3,000 NPC deputies and over 2,000 CPPCC members to deliberate on state affairs, exemplifying the country’s commitment to whole-process people’s democracy.

A pertinent question arises: Do the recommendations and proposals put forward by NPC deputies and CPPCC members actually influence policy? The data speaks volumes.

In 2024, China’s government departments addressed 8,783 suggestions from NPC deputies, accounting for 95.1 percent of all submissions, and 4,813 proposals from members of the National Committee of the CPPCC, representing 96.1 percent of total submissions.

More than 5,000 recommendations were formally adopted across ministries, resulting in the enactment of over 2,000 targeted policy measures. These efforts have accelerated progress in key areas: fostering high-caliber economic growth, advancing the national strategy to revitalize China through science and education, driving comprehensive rural modernization, and safeguarding and elevating public welfare.

Each motion, suggestion, and proposal underscores meticulous research and resolute commitment. Legislators and political advisors not only benefit from structured avenues to articulate insights but also observe concrete policy impacts stemming from their contributions.

As new energy vehicles (NEVs) gain traction among China’s younger demographics, post-purchase servicing has risen to prominence as a critical challenge. NPC deputy Cao Jingfang dedicated six months to scrutinizing the issue, conducting site visits to maintenance facilities and engaging industry specialists before formally proposing heightened policy backing for NEV aftercare infrastructure.

In a decisive response, China’s Ministry of Transport pledged to establish a robust regulatory framework encompassing 32 standards spanning technical certifications, service benchmarks, and inspection protocols. Concurrently, the ministry is spearheading efforts to formally classify “NEV maintenance technician” as a state-recognized profession, thereby institutionalizing workforce development for this burgeoning sector.

State mechanisms, as evidenced here, continue to serve as pivotal conduits for translating deliberative input into actionable governance.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs processed and formally responded to 313 legislative recommendations from NPC deputies alongside 174 advisory proposals from CPPCC members in 2024, with priorities centered on eldercare systems, social welfare modernization, and administrative governance reforms.

The ministry implemented a three-phase protocol—preliminary stakeholder consultation, real-time progress briefings, and outcome accountability reviews—to systematize policymaking. To deepen alignment, officials institutionalized direct participation by inviting NPC deputies and CPPCC members into ministerial forums, joint research task forces, and draft policy deliberations, ensuring expert input directly informed regulatory agendas.

This structured engagement yielded 24 codified regulatory actions over the past fiscal year, with more than 220 recommendations integrated into operational or strategic frameworks.

For NPC deputies and CPPCC members, participation in the two sessions is both an honor and a responsibility, with their performance subject to evaluation.

Many regions have introduced evaluation mechanisms for NPC deputies based on their attendance, constituent engagement, and the quality of their motions and suggestions. This year, the NPC will review the draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People’s Congress and Local People’s Congresses at Various Levels, further defining their responsibilities and requiring regularly performance reports.

During the NPC, deputies will deliberate the report on the work of the government, and the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People’s Court, and Supreme People’s Procuratorate. They will also review the government’s annual budgets and national development plans.

These reports, which outline legislative, administrative, and judicial developments, as well as how government funds are allocated, undergo rigorous scrutiny before final approval, ensuring the smooth operation of state institutions.

Besides, NPC deputies and CPPCC members also engage in inspections, research projects, and law enforcement oversight, submit motions, suggestions, and proposals, engage in deliberations, make inquiries, take part in elections and voting, and attend biweekly consultative sessions. They fulfill their duties in accordance with the law and serve the people wholeheartedly.

As the “two sessions” unfold, NPC deputies and CPPCC members carry with them the voices and aspirations of all sectors of society. Their discussions will help shape national development and public policy, ensuring that the concerns of citizens are heard at the highest levels of government. In this dynamic exchange between policymakers and the public, China’s governance model continues to evolve, translating suggestions and proposals into tangible progress.