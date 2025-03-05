Taiwan’s Multi-Layered History Told Through its Landmarks

TAIPEI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TaiwanPlus is pleased to announce the premiere of “Deep Current: Architecture of Taiwan,” a documentary series examining Taiwan’s visual history through its architecture. This eight-part series, with each episode running 30 minutes, chronicles the evolution of Taiwan’s identity as reflected in its built environment from the 17th century to the present.



Taiwan’s architectural landscape reflects a history moulded by immigration, colonization, conflict, and economic development.

“Deep Current” illuminates the obscured narratives residing within Taiwan’s iconic landmarks. Notable features include:

Taipei Guest House

Constructed by the Japanese colonial administration to serve as a venue for the reception of foreign dignitaries, the Taipei Guest House, a palatial edifice in the European style, continues to be a repository of exceptional Victorian tiles, comparable in quality to the most distinguished examples found in the United Kingdom.

Zhongshan Hall

Zhongshan Hall, Taiwan’s inaugural multi-purpose public complex, was conceived to serve the general populace rather than solely the governing elite. Its design incorporated a theater, concert hall, restaurant, and gallery. Evidence of the original foot-washing facilities at its entrance remain visible to this day.

Taipei 101

Taipei 101, given Taiwan’s propensity for typhoons and earthquakes, was conceived as a representation of the nation’s economic prowess. Upon its completion in 2004, it held the distinction of being the world’s tallest building.

TaiwanPlus CEO Michael Yu emphasized the significance of this series, stating, “The diversity of Taiwan’s architectural landscape is unique in the world. This series is the first to explore Taiwan’s complex history through its landmarks, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in how Taiwan has been built over time.”

The first episode of “Deep Current: Architecture of Taiwan” will premiere on March 4, 2025, on the TaiwanPlus website and TaiwanPlus Docs YouTube channel, with new episodes released weekly.

