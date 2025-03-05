DeepL launches Clarify, introducing groundbreaking interactivity for superior business translations

“Clarify” brings next-level personalization to DeepL’s Language AI platform, addressing

growing demand among its 200k+ business customers

NEW YORK, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced the launch of Clarify, a groundbreaking feature bringing interactivity to AI translations, powered by its next-generation LLM. Clarify transforms the user experience by actively engaging throughout the translation process, serving as an interactive AI companion and language expert that resolves ambiguities and provides greater control over translations. This results in a more personalized, engaging experience that yields higher quality, nuanced translations — driving seamless cross-border communication for DeepL’s rapidly expanding network of over 200,000 business customers worldwide.

“AI is increasingly becoming an essential sparring partner in our professional lives, which is what we’re introducing with Clarify – a more personalized approach to interacting with the DeepL platform throughout the translation process. Its role is similar to that of a colleague, proactively engaging with users and helping them fine-tune translations to achieve the high quality required for business communication,” said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. “This powerful addition brings an added layer of personalization and accuracy to the DeepL experience, so that our customers can get even greater value out of our platform. Businesses want to trust AI for the right answers, so shifting from a static, one-way experience to more of a dialogue with the technology will become the norm.”

AI investment is booming, surpassing $ 184 billion in 2024 , with 72% of business leaders aiming to incorporate AI into their daily operations in 2025 and 92% planning to boost their AI budgets in the next three years. Focus is now moving from excitement over the possibilities of AI to whether deployments can deliver results — driving a shift away from general models towards highly specialized solutions that can be customized and personalized to meet specific business needs. A quarter of global businesses are looking to invest in AI for specialized tasks , like translation, over the coming year. Moreover, human-AI collaboration is often considered key to the successful deployment of AI in businesses, especially for applications that require deep contextual understanding, such as translation, and in high-stakes, highly regulated environments like legal and manufacturing. For example, 51% of in-house legal teams see AI as a key tool for enhancing translations, combining AI solutions with human expertise and oversight.

While DeepL’s specialized Language AI platform is already trusted for its accurate, context-aware translations — proven to require 2-3 times fewer edits than Google Translate and ChatGPT-4 to achieve the same quality — and leverages the expertise of thousands of human translators to train its models, the launch of Clarify elevates the user experience by introducing interactive human-AI collaboration for the first time. Clarify allows professionals and knowledge workers to engage more deeply throughout the translation process, ensuring their specific context and requirements are met. The feature can also identify nuances that non-native speakers may overlook or find challenging, ensuring that translations always achieve the highest levels of accuracy and clarity essential for business-critical use cases.

How Clarify works

Once text is entered into DeepL Translator, Clarify proactively seeks to clarify context, prompting users with questions on topics such as multiple meanings, gender references, names, numbers, idioms, cultural references, abbreviations, and specialized terms. After users respond, Clarify then adapts the translations to ensure proper syntax, tense, and grammar.

Clarify knows the right questions to ask because it is designed specifically for translation use-cases, powered by DeepL’s highly specialized LLMs trained by professional language experts. And in contrast to other AI tools that rely on user-driven interaction — where users type a prompt, receive a response, and iterate until achieving a desired result — Clarify can save users time by operating in a system-driven manner, intuitively identifying the necessary context and prompting users accordingly.

“This is a tremendous milestone for our company from a technological perspective and is just the beginning of many exciting innovations we have coming to the DeepL Language AI platform to enhance its interactivity,” said Sebastian Enderlein, CTO, DeepL. “Our goal is to ensure our fast-growing network of customers – which has now surpassed 200,000 businesses worldwide – are equipped with the highest quality, most secure and cutting-edge solutions to meet their evolving language and communication needs.”

The launch of Clarify coincides with a period of significant growth for DeepL, as the company has established itself as the leading Language AI solution provider for businesses worldwide. Over the last year, DeepL’s global customer network has grown significantly, now totaling over 200,000 businesses across sectors ranging from manufacturing to legal, retail, healthcare and more — including notable brands like Softbank, Mazda, Harvard Business Publishing, The Ifo Institute, Panasonic Connect and more. This success stems from the company’s market-leading innovation, which combines exceptional quality, reliability, and security in its comprehensive Language AI platform, featuring advanced written and spoken translation tools, writing solutions, and the DeepL API.

Clarify is now available for DeepL Pro users worldwide via the DeepL Translator web interface, for English and German translations – with more languages coming in the future. The feature maintains the same enterprise-grade security and compliance standards as the rest of the DeepL Pro experience. For more information and to try out DeepL Pro for your business today, visit https://www.deepl.com/en/pro .

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 200,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL’s Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL’s AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures.

