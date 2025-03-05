GOODYEAR EDS TIRE WINS 2025 TIRE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company proudly announces that its ElectricDrive Sustainable-Material (EDS) tire has been honored with the Environmental Achievement of the Year – Tire Design award at the 2025 Tire Technology International (TTI) Awards for Innovation and Excellence. This prestigious award was presented at the Tire Technology Expo held at Deutsche Messe in Hannover, Germany.

“This year’s winners demonstrate unprecedented innovation and dedication to new tire technologies. In this year’s Environmental Achievement categories, the judges were particularly impressed by Goodyear’s EDS tire, which showcased a unique combination of sustainability and tire design,” said Matt Ross, editor-in-chief of TTI and chairman of the Tire Technology Awards for Innovation and Excellence.

Unveiled at the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the EDS tire represents a major step in Goodyear’s pursuit of developing the industry’s first 100% sustainable-material tire by 2030. As China’s first ISCC mark retail tire with over 70% sustainable materials, the EDS tire is engineered for electric vehicles.

“We are thrilled to receive this award!” said Nathaniel Madarang, Goodyear Asia Pacific President, “Goodyear’s EDS tire provides EV drivers an excellent option of high-performing tires with ISCC-certified sustainable materials exceeding 70%. We are committed to introducing the industry’s first 100% sustainable-material tire by 2030. Goodyear’s Better Future framework is an important enabler to realizing our strategic vision to be #1 in tires and service in Luxury, SUV and EV across Asia Pacific. We are looking forward to shaping a Better Future by working closely with our business partners.”

The EDS tire is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and high-performing tires in the electric vehicle sector. Engineered for the unique demands of EVs, the EDS tire delivers superior wet braking, enhanced handling, lower rolling resistance, and reduced noise, ensuring a sustainable and high-performance driving experience.

Goodyear has integrated corporate responsibility into its company culture. This commitment is deeply rooted within Goodyear’s Corporate Responsibility framework, known as Goodyear Better Future. The framework’s pillars — Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility and Inspiring Culture continue to guide Goodyear’s global operations.

