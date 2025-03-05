HOT GIRL WALK IN STYLE: HALARA BRINGS “MADE FOR WHAT MOVES YOU” TO LIFE IN AUSTIN

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Halara, a viral athleisure brand, is stepping off the screen and into the real world with an exclusive, RSVP-only brand experience in partnership with Hot Girl Walk in Austin. This female empowering event will take place on March 15 and features a scenic walk through one of Austin’s most picturesque trails.

Halara empowers women to embrace life with joy, authenticity and confidence. Hot Girl Walk x Halara aims to foster connection through well-being and self-expression, encouraging people to build community through a shared love of movement and style.

The Dress That Does It All—So You Can Too

Halara is redefining athleisure with its signature Active Dress, a viral TikTok sensation that introduced millions to the brand. Designed for effortless movement, ultimate comfort, and a multitude of styles and colors, this one-and-done staple moves with you—whether you’re power walking through the city, hitting the gym, or heading to brunch.

What started as a viral moment has become a must-have in every activewear wardrobe. Halara is continuously evolving its Active Dress Collection with new styles, fresh colorways, and innovative fabric technology. This year, embracing movement while expressing personal style.

A Stylish Giveaway & Exclusive Gifts

To celebrate this exciting collaboration, the first 50 guests who RSVP will receive a complimentary Halara Active Dress. Attendees will also be able to win exclusive gifts while enjoying a community-driven experience with like-minded women.



Halara Active Dress

Join Us for the Ultimate Hot Girl Walk Experience!

Click Link for Details

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-girl-walk-x-halara-austin-tx-tickets-1248595355319?aff=oddtdtcreator

“Throw on your favorite activewear, grab your besties, and walk, talk, and slay with us! Expect good vibes, great company, beautiful views, and lots of fun. This is a FREE event, but all must be registered to attend. Don’t miss out!”

Tag us @Halara_Official & @HotGirlWalk and share the moment!

About Halara

Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics for comfortable, versatile activewear that performs. Halara empowers confidence with styles that are made for what moves you from the studio to the streets. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and high-quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more www.halara.com or follow us on Instagram @halara_official.

About Hot Girl Walk

Hot Girl Walk (HGW) is a global fitness phenomenon that encourages women to go on walks while focusing on Gratitude, Goals, and Confidence. Walking is a low-impact exercise with a low-barrier of entry, and offering a plethora of benefits including heart health, weight management, and mental health. Millions of people go on a Hot Girl Walk daily and share their routines on social media. The Hot Girl Walk was created in 2020 by Mia Lind, a senior at the University of Southern California at the time. Since then, Lind has expanded the brand, hosting free Hot Girl Walk community events with thousands of attendees all over the world. Hot Girl Walk hosts monthly events in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and London, with the support of Hot Girl Walk Ambassadors. Mia and her ambassadors have also hosted events in Boston, Las Vegas, Austin, Nashville, Australia, and many more locations.

You can find out more about Hot Girl Walk by visiting www.hotgirlwalk.com or @hotgirlwalk on Instagram.

Hot Girl Walk and HGW are registered trademarks of Hot Girl Walk LLC, all rights reserved.