Huawei Fully Upgrades Its Four Major Xinghe Intelligent Network Solutions to Build Al-Powered High-Quality Networks

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei held the IP Club Carnival under the theme of “Xinghe Intelligent Network, Amplify Industrial Intelligence.” At this event, Huawei unveiled its fully-upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings, reaffirming its commitment to helping global enterprise customers accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation.

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances rapidly, networks — as the cornerstone for information transmission — are undergoing unprecedented changes. Network infrastructures urgently need to be upgraded to underpin massive data processing, real-time response, intelligent applications, and security protection in the AI era. Beyond this, new requirements are driving networks to evolve towards a higher level of intelligence.

In the opening speech, Vincent Liu, President of Huawei’s Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, said, “Intelligent technology represented by AI is driving the rapid growth of the digital economy. Against this backdrop, all industries need to introduce AI at scale to create a high-quality, high-capacity, high-efficiency, and high-security network experience.”



Vincent Liu, President of Huawei’s Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, delivering a speech

“As AI enables all industries, high-quality networks become key infrastructures,” said Sword Cheng, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, in a keynote speech. “Against this backdrop, Huawei has fully upgraded its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings, helping customers build AI-powered high-quality networks to unleash digital productivity.”



Sword Cheng, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, giving a keynote speech

These fully-upgraded offerings are purpose-built for campus network, data center network (DCN), wide area network (WAN), and security domains. Key announcements include the industry’s most secure Wi-Fi 7 products, all-new high-density converged routers, the industry’s highest-density data center switches, all-new unified endpoint security systems, and the industry’s first network AI agent NetMaster. These tailor-made products are a great fit for all industries to build a solid technical foundation for accelerated intelligent transformation.

Huawei’s four major Xinghe Intelligent Network solutions are also fully upgrade with stand-out features as follows:

Xinghe Intelligent Campus : wireless experience upgrade (10+ Gbps throughout, 1 Gbps access anywhere), application experience upgrade (always-smooth video conferences, always-optimal VIP services), O&M experience upgrade (a one person managing a campus with 10,000+ users), and security experience upgrade (easy terminal access, E2E wired and wireless security, and zero leakage of key data).

: wireless experience upgrade (10+ Gbps throughout, 1 Gbps access anywhere), application experience upgrade (always-smooth video conferences, always-optimal VIP services), O&M experience upgrade (a one person managing a campus with 10,000+ users), and security experience upgrade (easy terminal access, E2E wired and wireless security, and zero leakage of key data). Xinghe Intelligent Fabric : steady deployment for zero network errors, stable reliability for zero service interruptions, smart O&M for fault auto-handling, and robust security for zero data leakage.

: steady deployment for zero network errors, stable reliability for zero service interruptions, smart O&M for fault auto-handling, and robust security for zero data leakage. Xinghe Intelligent WAN : focus on three core priorities — convergence, intelligence, and deterministic latency— achieving self-awareness, self-adjustment, and self-optimization of services.

: focus on three core priorities — convergence, intelligence, and deterministic latency— achieving self-awareness, self-adjustment, and self-optimization of services. Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE: AI-powered operations for automatic handling of 99% alarms, AI-powered edge for efficient detection of 95% unknown threats, and AI-powered endpoints for detection of 100% ransomware virus and 100-hops of source tracing.

Also at this event, industry pioneers shared their success stories of leveraging Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings to accelerate digital and intelligent transformation. For example, Professor Jack Singh, Chief Scientist & Chief Advisor for Digital Economy, Sarawak Government in Malaysia, highlighted their best digital government practices, especially government campus network and WAN deployments in the digital economy. Armenio Lobato, IT Director of Group Globo in Brazil, talked about how they built a high-quality content delivery network (CDN) with Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Ultra-Resilient Data Center Network Solution. Pedro del Mazo, Sales Director of Deutsche Telekom Global Business Iberia, detailed how to collaborate with Huawei to build ultra-resilient data center networks and high-quality 10 Gbps campus networks for customers.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate and explore intelligent technologies, deeply integrate AI with network infrastructures, and work with all stakeholders to amplify industrial intelligence, ultimately creating greater business value for customers.