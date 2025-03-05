Huawei Launches New-Gen All-Flash Data Center Products and Scenario-specific Industry Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC Barcelona 2025, Huawei unveiled four New-Gen All-Flash Data Center products and two scenario-specific industry solutions designed to help customers build future-proof data storage power, accelerate intelligent transformation, and unleash the value of data in the AI era.



Huawei launching New-Gen All-Flash Data Center products and scenario-specific industry solutions

Using innovative architectures, algorithms, and media, Huawei continues to accelerate service innovation for all scenarios.

New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage for mission-critical applications: The industry’s first data and control plane separation architecture improves performance three-fold. The upgraded SmartMatrix high-reliability architecture ensures zero data loss even upon the failure of seven out of eight controller enclosures. The system adopts a native storage architecture for block, file, and object.

OceanStor A800—New-Gen High-Performance AI Storage—for large AI model training: The industry's first long-term memory storage provides higher data throughput for AI training, improving computing power utilization by 30% and achieving inference response in milliseconds.

The industry’s first long-term memory storage provides higher data throughput for AI training, improving computing power utilization by 30% and achieving inference response in milliseconds. Next-Gen OceanStor Pacific 9928 All-Flash Scale-Out Storage for data analysis: The system supports large-scale concurrent access and diverse hybrid workloads. Thanks to 61.44 TB high-capacity SSDs with high-density hardware design, intelligent data compression algorithm (2:1), and the dynamic heat dissipation design, the system enables an industry-leading capacity density of 4 PB/2 U and an industry-leading power consumption of 0.25 W/TB.

Next-Gen OceanProtect E8000 All-Flash Backup Storage for data backup: Thanks to all-flash QLC media and a scale-out architecture, the backup performance of a single cluster can reach up to 8 PB/h. The built-in algorithms achieve a maximum of 72:1 data reduction ratio.

In the AI era, enterprises—especially in the finance and education sectors—need future-proof data storage power more than ever.

Geo-Redundant 4DC Five-Copy Solution for financial production and transactions: The New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage achieves zero waiting during peak hours. The full-mesh technology enables 99.99999% system-level reliability. Multilayer ransomware protection safeguards the resilience of all-channel services and data.

RDM (research data management) Storage Solution for education and scientific research: The unique multi-active technology across 3~12 sites ensure reliable disaster recovery and flexible sharing of research data. The solution enables on-demand data flow between HPC and RDM data lakes. DME (Omni-Dataverse) provides unified data scheduling across clusters and data centers.

For more information about Huawei’s New-Gen All-Flash Data Center products and solutions, see https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/storage/all-flash-data-center.